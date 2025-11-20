The Light System Announces Donation of Its Technology to the Child Liberation Foundation to Support Survivor Recovery

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / The Light System has released an official statement announcing a significant donation of its technology to the Child Liberation Foundation (CLF). The contribution will support survivors of human trafficking and abuse in Colombia, providing tools to aid emotional, physical, energetic, and spiritual recovery.

According to the announcement, this collaboration represents "a moment where humanity calls, and we answer." The company's full statement was shared with its community earlier today, highlighting the purpose and emotion behind the initiative.

"There are moments in our mission where the work transcends business, technology, or innovation. Moments where humanity calls, and we answer. Today is one of those moments. The Light System is honored to announce a major donation of our technology to the Child Liberation Foundation, an organization led by two extraordinary human beings: Paul Hutchinson and his wife, Vanessa," the statement read.

"If you don't know Paul's story, he's the real man behind The Sound of Freedom - the billionaire who personally funded nearly 100 rescue missions, many of them out of his own pocket. For over a decade, he went undercover to protect women and children suffering unthinkable exploitation… long before the world ever knew his name."

"He has risked his life countless times. He has stepped into darkness to bring others back into the light. And now, together, we get to support the healing that comes after rescue - the part of the journey most people never see."

"TLS technology will now be used in Colombia to help trafficked children and abused women recover, rebuild, and rise - emotionally, physically, energetically, and spiritually. This is not just a donation. This is a contribution to human dignity. This is energy returning to those who had theirs taken. This is Light being delivered where darkness once ruled."

"We believe that when technology is used with integrity, compassion, and courage, it becomes more than a tool… it becomes a force for transformation. And in the hands of the Child Liberation Foundation, it becomes a lifeline."

"To Paul, Vanessa, and the entire team on the ground in Colombia: thank you for your bravery. Thank you for your service. Thank you for reminding the world what real leadership looks like."

"To our TLS family: let this moment remind us why we do what we do. The Light System was created to uplift humanity - and today, its impact reaches some of the most vulnerable souls on Earth. The mission continues. The Light is winning. And together… so are we."

The Child Liberation Foundation, founded by Paul and Vanessa Hutchinson, is recognized internationally for its work in rescuing victims of exploitation and providing long-term rehabilitation. Hutchinson, whose life inspired the film The Sound of Freedom, has been directly involved in numerous global rescue efforts and continues to support survivor recovery programs.

The Light System's contribution marks a milestone in its stated mission "to uplift humanity" through light-based technologies and global collaboration.

