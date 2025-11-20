Saudi Arabia's first female Alpine skier and aspiring 2026 Olympian bring competitive excellence and a pioneering spirit to Perfect Moment's global community

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announced the appointment of Sharifa AlSudairi as a brand ambassador.

Sharifa AlSudairi, a Saudi Arabian Alpine skier recognized by the International Ski Federation (FIS) and widely cited as the Kingdom's first female Alpine skier, brings competitive credibility and a pioneering spirit to Perfect Moment's global community of Moment Makers. Profiled by Vogue UK and celebrated for podium finishes at Ski Dubai, Sharifa is helping lead the growth of winter sports across the Middle East.

Having discovered skiing later in life, Sharifa approaches the sport with a deep focus on health, fitness, and discipline values that closely align with Perfect Moment's commitment to performance, adventure, and living boldly. Her dedication to continuous improvement has made her a role model both on and off the slopes. Sharifa has publicly set her sights on competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, underscoring her mission to elevate Saudi representation on snow and inspire broader participation in the sport.

"Sharifa's focus and trailblazing approach make her a powerful voice for the next generation of skiers," said Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder, Creative Director and President of Perfect Moment. "We're thrilled to support her journey and showcase how performance and style can coexist on the slopes."

As a brand ambassador, Sharifa will appear in content across Perfect Moment's skiwear and lifestyle collections, participate in key events, and contribute to editorial storytelling highlighting her training, mindset, and perspective on the sport.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

