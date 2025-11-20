INFORMA MARKETS: ISSA Show North America 2025 Unites Global Cleaning and Facility Solutions Industry in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / ISSA Show North America, the most comprehensive global event dedicated to cleaning and facility solutions, successfully concluded on November 13, connecting the world's leading suppliers and service providers from 70+ countries. Critical topics around technology integration, advanced automation solutions, enhanced safety protocols, industry advocacy initiatives and emerging market trends drove transformative discussions that will define the cleaning and facility management sector's evolution for years to come.

Extensive Exhibitor Showcase

More than 600 exhibitors across the show floor displaying and demonstrating thousands of products spanned categories from cleaning agents, floor & carpet care and equipment & accessories to safety & industrial supplies and technology & business solutions. Companies in attendance included Arm & Hammer Commercial, Clorox Pro, GOJO Industries, GP PRO, Hoover and Oreck Professional, Nilfisk, P&G Pro, SC Johnson Professional, Spartan Chemical Co., Inc., Tork, an Essity Brand and Supplymaid, among hundreds more.

Comprehensive Education Programming

Regulatory and compliance, management and sustainability were top of mind throughout the comprehensive education programming, in both classroom settings and throughout various areas on the show floor like the Innovation Showcase and Theater, the Business Solutions Theater, the Sustainability & ESG Hub, the ISSA Experience Hub and the CleanMeet Zone. The conference agenda spanned the following tracks: Business Growth, Cleaning Insights, Distributor, ISSA VEO, ESG and Sustainability, Facility Operations and Maintenance, Leadership, Career and Talent Development, Marketing Strategies, Residential, Technology & Innovation and Workshop.

Industry Impact

"The energy and optimism throughout the show floor was truly remarkable," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "While our industry stands at a pivotal moment of evolution and transformation in the global landscape, our community continues to come together with determination and a collaborative spirit. We are actively driving change, finding innovative ways to unite and deliver exceptional results in a sector that is fundamental to how our societies and communities thrive and function every day."

Global Collegiate Sales Competition

To support the next generation of the workforce, ISSA Show North America hosted the first-ever Global Collegiate Sales Competition, bringing in students from 10 universities across the country to participate in real-life role play and speed selling in front of the world's biggest cleaning brands. For the role-play selling category, Emily Grimaldi of Virginia Tech took home first place, while Lucy Lyons of Ball State University received second place and Kelly Mollenauer of Virginia Tech was named in third place. For the Speed Selling category, Kaylie Cerda of Texas A&M took home first place, Ellie Swain of Virginia Tech was awarded second place and Leah Im of UNLV was named third place.

Additional Events

ISSA Spotlight Event and Awards: Show partner ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, presented its annual award program to recognize cleaning and facility solutions professionals who are driving the industry forward through positive contributions in their businesses and beyond.

The 2025 Achievement Awards and recipients are:

ISSA Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award: Charles Wax, former President & CEO, WAXIE Sanitary Supply.

Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award: Kathleen Albertson, Client Relations Manager, GDI Services, Inc.

Manufacturer Representatives' Distinguished Service Award: John Riches, President, Riches Associates.

ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core: Donnell Hines, Regional Operations Manager, Integrity National Corp.

ISSA Trainer of the Year Award Honoring Marion Ivey: Bill McGarvey, Director of Training & Sustainability, Imperial Dade.

Industry Leaders Roundtable:?The panel gives attendees a 360-view of the state of the industry, trends in the industry, biggest challenges and legislation that is impacting the cleaning industry the most.

ISSA Housekeeping Olympics: Internationally recognized competition hosted by IEHA, Indoor Environmental Healthcare & Hospitality Association, a Division of ISSA spotlights and celebrates the frontline workers in hospitality and healthcare.

Overall winners include:

1 st place: Aria Las Vegas Hotel/Vdara Hotel & Spa Las Vegas

2 nd place: Resorts World Las Vegas

3rd place: Staples Business

Innovation Experience: The ISSA Show Innovative Leaders Award Program highlights the industry's latest innovations in the global cleaning industry.?Participating exhibitors showcase products and technologies that have made an impact in the commercial, institution and residential cleaning community.?

Ongoing Engagement and Progress

"This week, we saw incredible momentum," shares Kim Althoff, Executive Director of ISSA. "There is a real appetite for knowledge and innovation that keeps driving us forward. Our industry continues to push boundaries, share insights and build on each other's successes as cleaning and facility solutions remain essential and vital to all across the world."

2026 Dates

ISSA Show North America will return November 17-19, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. To stay up to date with show announcements, please visit www.issashow.com.

