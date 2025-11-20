Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Further to its news release of November 7, 2025, LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has called an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on May 26th, 2026 in response to a shareholder requisition (the "Requisition") submitted by Frank Teti and Franmar Properties Ltd. (collectively the "Concerned Shareholders"). Under the Requisition, the Concerned Shareholders are asking LevelJump shareholders to vote on the removal of all Company directors and appointment of five new directors.

The Board, after consultation with its legal advisors, determined it is in the best interests of the Company to hold only one shareholder meeting to conduct the annual business of the Company and consider the matters set out in the Requisition. Among other considerations deliberated by the Board, this is the earliest date that audited financial statements will be available for shareholder consideration; moreover this represents prudent use of shareholder capital as it avoids the cost of holding both a separate special meeting and annual general meeting in close proximity to one another while still allowing the Company to address the matters set forth in the Requisition, especially given that a meeting of shareholders was just held in September 2025, less than 2 months ago.

Further details about the Meeting, the matters to be presented thereat, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Meeting, including in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of record as of the record date. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Meeting.

The Board will continue to oversee the business in accordance with its fiduciary duties and remains available to engage with the Concerned Shareholders on any proposed plan that is in the best interests of all shareholders.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

