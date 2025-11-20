Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare services provider in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, announced today that Auna and Sojitz Corporation of America ("Sojitz"), a global investment and trading group headquartered in Japan, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore joint business opportunities in the healthcare sector across Latin America, with an initial focus on Mexico, one of the region's largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets.

On September 24, 2025, Auna announced its intention to invest approximately US$500 million over the next three to five years to expand its integrated healthcare platform in Mexico.

The collaboration seeks to combine Auna's healthcare and operational expertise with Sojitz's investment capabilities in healthcare and international network to accelerate the development of modern, scalable, and accessible healthcare infrastructure and services in Latin America.

"We have had ongoing conversations with Sojitz over the years about joining forces, and this framework cements our shared vision. This agreement marks an important step in Auna's strategy to expand our integrated care model and bring high-quality healthcare to more people in Mexico and across Latin America," said Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman and President of Auna.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Auna, whose mission to expand access to high quality healthcare aligns closely with Sojitz's commitment to building sustainable businesses that create long-term social value," said Koichi Yamaguchi, President of Sojitz Corporation of America.

About Auna

Auna is one of Latin America's leading healthcare platforms, with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. It prioritizes prevention and focuses on complex diseases that represent the highest healthcare spending. Its mission is to transform healthcare by delivering access to a highly integrated offering of services in low-penetration markets across Spanish-speaking Latin America. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of the region's largest modern healthcare platforms, consisting of a horizontally integrated network of medical care centers and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncology and general health plans. As of June 30, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities-hospitals, ambulatory centers, and prevention and wellness centers-with a total of 2,333 beds and 1.4 million health plan members.

