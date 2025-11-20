Nocera, Inc.: Nocera Announces Closing of Initial $8 Million Funding Round

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), an industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company, today announced that it closed on the first tranche of funding in the aggregate principal amount of USD $8,000,000.

As previously announced, the company secured a convertible note facility of up to $300 million, led by a U.S.-based institutional investor. The funding will be used to support the Company's digital asset initiatives, with portions earmarked for token purchases and advancing its broader acquisition strategy.

The foregoing description is a summary only and does not purport to be complete. For further information, please refer to Nocera's current report on Form 8-K, which will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a dynamic, industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company dedicated to identifying and acquiring businesses that demonstrate strong core values and exceptional business acumen. With a strategic focus on fostering growth and creating long-term value, Nocera seeks to partner with companies that align with its overall vision for success. To learn more about Nocera and its approach, please visit the company's official website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, and respond to market conditions, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are encouraged to read the risk factors included in our annual reports and quarterly reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

