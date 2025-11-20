White Plains, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Noble Capital Markets, Inc. and Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH), an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide Home Base Operator (HBO) network for business aircraft, today announced that its Treasurer, Tim Herr, will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on Wednesday, December 3rd at 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors and guests of Company Name are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code SKYHNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

