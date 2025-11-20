Jorie AI Announces Partnership With Sauk Prairie Healthcare to Advance Revenue Cycle Automation and Patient Experience

Together, the organizations will strengthen revenue cycle operations as Sauk Prairie Healthcare leverages Jorie AI's intelligent automation framework.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Jorie AI, a leading end-to-end healthcare technology company, announced a new partnership with Sauk Prairie Healthcare, marking Jorie AI's first client in Wisconsin. Through this collaboration, Jorie AI will implement advanced automation across Sauk Prairie's revenue cycle operations. The technology will help support existing processes, reduce administrative burden, and enhance patient experience.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare includes Sauk Prairie Hospital in Prairie du Sac and a network of primary and specialty care clinics. Known for clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and community wellness, Sauk Prairie has been nationally recognized for its quality outcomes and compassionate care.

"We're proud to partner with an organization like Sauk Prairie Healthcare that shares our mission to make healthcare work better for patients and providers," said Sal Lo, Founder and CEO of Jorie AI. "Our automation platform will help their teams spend less time on administrative work and more time on patient care-while ensuring processes remain accurate, compliant, and efficient."

Through Jorie AI's technology, Sauk Prairie Healthcare will integrate end-to-end automation throughout its revenue cycle-from eligibility and claims submission to payment posting and denial management. This intelligent framework ensures claims are accurate and complete before submission, reducing avoidable denials and accelerating reimbursements.

Benefits for Patients and the Community

For patients, the partnership further supports a smoother care experience with transparency and efficiency for billing processes. With Jorie AI's intelligent automation working behind the scenes, administrative steps become faster and accurate, allowing Sauk Prairie Healthcare's teams to dedicate more time to patient care.

As Jorie AI continues to expand its footprint nationwide, the partnership with Sauk Prairie Healthcare reflects the company's role as a trusted partner for health systems dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and patient satisfaction.

About Sauk Prairie Healthcare

Founded in 1956, Sauk Prairie Healthcare includes a 37-bed, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) acute care hospital and four surgical specialty practices located in Prairie du Sac, Wis. plus five primary care clinics in Mazomanie, Plain, Spring Green, Prairie du Sac, and Lodi. Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named in the top 5% for patient satisfaction by Press Ganey, earning the prestigious Guardian of Excellence Award. Sauk Prairie Healthcare provides care for over 45,000 people in the service area which extends from Poynette to Lone Rock, and from Plain to Black Earth. Learn more at www.saukprairiehealthcare.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI delivers intelligent automation built to solve healthcare's most complex challenges in revenue cycle. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, Jorie AI's technology unifies data, optimizes processes, and enhances financial performance for hospitals and health systems nationwide. By combining deep domain expertise with governed, adaptive automation, Jorie AI helps healthcare organizations achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and financial outcomes.

Contact Information

Ashley Hibbetts

Director of Marketing

ahibbetts@joriehc.com

224-378-0092

SOURCE: Jorie AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jorie-ai-announces-partnership-with-sauk-prairie-healthcare-to-advanc-1105154