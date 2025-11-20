Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Chris Doornbos, President and Chief Executive Officer, E3 Lithium (the "Company") (TSXV: ETL), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnds3r28I14

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL)

E3 Lithium is a lithium development Company aiming to power the Electrical Revolution in Canada with their 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent LCE inferred mineral resource in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. Through the successful scale up of its DLE technology towards commercialization E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

To learn more, visit: www.e3lithium.ca/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275392

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange