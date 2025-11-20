RELIVE HEALTH CORAL GABLES: Relive Health: A New Era of Affordable Wellness Blooms in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Just off Dixie Highway, across from the University of Miami and steps away from the scent of fresh pastries drifting from Madruga Bakery, a new kind of health destination has arrived in Coral Gables. Relive Health, a nationally recognized leader in longevity and aesthetics, has opened its doors in South Florida, inviting residents of the City Beautiful to experience wellness on a whole new level.

The location feels fitting for a city that values both refinement and vitality. Coral Gables, with its palm-lined boulevards, Mediterranean architecture, and discerning residents, has long been a community that embraces balance, between tradition and innovation, indulgence and wellness. Relive Health's November arrival brings that balance to life through a carefully designed blend of science, beauty, and individualized care.

Inside, the clinic feels more like a boutique spa than a medical office. The warm, contemporary design and tranquil atmosphere immediately set the tone for something different, a place where health isn't just managed, but elevated. Yet beyond the calm environment lies a deeply clinical foundation. Relive Health has earned national acclaim for its data-driven, personalized programs that empower people to live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives.

Celebrities and elite athletes have long trusted the Relive brand's expertise but in Coral Gables, the focus is squarely on the local community, the professionals, parents, and active residents who want to feel their best while keeping up with the pace of South Florida life.

Each journey at Relive Health begins with a comprehensive, 66-plus marker blood analysis that forms the foundation for every personalized wellness plan. Within just two days, clients return for an in-depth consultation with the clinic's medical team to review results, discuss symptoms and lifestyle factors, and set tailored goals. The process feels less like a doctor's visit and more like a conversation about transformation.

The on-site medical staff specialize in functional and longevity medicine, disciplines focused on identifying the root causes of imbalance rather than simply treating symptoms. Through that approach, Relive Health helps clients address fatigue, poor sleep, weight concerns, hormonal changes, and premature aging at their source. It's a model that combines the thoroughness of modern medicine with the attentiveness of personalized care.

The Coral Gables clinic's board-certified Medical Director, Dr. Eeman Tariq, is a national leader in hormone therapy, peptides, anti-aging, and medical aesthetics. Under her direction, the medical team provides access to advanced therapies that help clients look and feel rejuvenated. Among the most popular are peptide therapies-cutting-edge treatments that can improve sleep, revitalize skin and hair, boost daily energy, increase libido, and optimize metabolic function. For many patients, the results go beyond what traditional medicine offers, helping restore energy, focus, and confidence from the inside out.

Relive Health's focus on aesthetic excellence is just as meticulous as its medical offerings. Treatments such as the Préime DermaFacial system - a next-generation facial that uses five distinct modalities to cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin - are among the clinic's signature experiences. The combination of medical-grade results and spa-level luxury makes each visit feel both restorative and purposeful.

Relive's blend of medical precision and aesthetic artistry is what has made it the preferred option for individuals seeking comprehensive anti-aging solutions. Services like hormone replacement therapy, IV nutrient therapy, medical weight loss, and aesthetic rejuvenation are all integrated into personalized programs designed to support long-term wellness. The goal isn't just to look younger, it's to feel stronger, sharper, and more alive.

For Jay Wagnon, the Area Developer for Relive Health in South Florida, the Coral Gables opening is a natural extension of the city's commitment to health and lifestyle. A former Area Developer for Orangetheory Fitness and other national wellness brands, Wagnon has spent years helping communities embrace active, balanced living. "We are incredibly excited to join the vibrant Coral Gables community and to introduce revolutionary therapies that will extend health spans-those valuable years spent in optimal health," he said. "At Relive Health, our mission is to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals through innovative treatments and personalized care. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in enhancing the health and vitality of our community."

That sense of partnership runs deep in Relive Health's mission. Every aspect of the Coral Gables location has been curated with local life in mind. Its proximity to the University of Miami and neighboring areas like Coconut Grove and South Miami makes it a convenient stop for busy professionals, athletes, and students alike. With its combination of accessibility, luxury, and expertise, the clinic is poised to become a cornerstone of the city's modern wellness culture.

For those in Coral Gables who believe that wellness should feel as luxurious as it is effective, Relive Health offers the perfect destination: a place where science meets sophistication and where every visit brings the promise of renewed energy, confidence, and longevity.

Relive Health Coral Gables is located at 1430 Madruga Avenue. To learn more, visit relivehealth.com/coral-gables-fl.

(305) 280-9496

1430 S Dixie Hwy STE 103, Coral Gables, FL 33146

