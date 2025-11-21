Empyrean Medical Systems Inc.: Thrive Pet Healthcare and Empyrean Medical Systems Partner to Bring Human-Grade Precision to Veterinary Cancer Care With the Sirius Advanced Radiation Platform

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Empyrean Medical Systems, a pioneer in next-generation radiation oncology technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Thrive Pet Healthcare, one of the nation's leading veterinary networks, to bring the Sirius robotically accelerated conformal beam radiation platform to the veterinary oncology community.

Opening in early 2026, PetCure Oncology, located onsite at the Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle, will debut the first Sirius system, bringing human-grade precision to veterinary cancer care. This milestone gives more pets and their families across the Pacific Northwest access to life-saving treatment.

"Facing a cancer diagnosis is one of the hardest moments a family can experience. Through this partnership, we're helping make those moments easier with human-grade precision and compassionate care," said Scott Milligan, Group Vice President, Thrive Pet Healthcare. "By bringing the Sirius system to PetCure Oncology in Seattle, we're advancing our vision for the future of pet well-being-one built on medical excellence, innovative technology, and collaboration across teams and partners who share our commitment to helping pets live longer, better lives."

The Sirius platform represents a significant advancement in veterinary oncology. Combining robotic precision, Monte Carlo-based treatment planning, and real-time image guidance, Sirius delivers highly targeted, high-dose radiation therapy that destroys tumors while sparing healthy tissue and critical organs. This level of accuracy and adaptability allows veterinarians to deliver faster, safer, and more effective care.

"This collaboration bridges two worlds-human and veterinary oncology-to accelerate innovation that improves lives," said Kal Fishman, President and CEO of Empyrean Medical Systems. "Empyrean's vision is to change radiation oncology for good. Our partnership with Thrive marks an important step toward that mission by opening new frontiers for compassionate, high-performance cancer treatment in veterinary medicine."

"We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Empyrean Medical Systems to deploy the innovative Sirius Photon Augmented Wave Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (PAWS-RT) unit in the Seattle market," said Dr. Neal Mauldin, Chief Medical Officer of PetCure Oncology. "This cutting-edge technology represents a major leap forward in veterinary radiation therapy, enabling us to deliver precise, non-invasive treatments with minimal side effects. At PetCure Oncology, our mission has always been to expand access to life-saving care for pets battling cancer, and this collaboration will allow more families in the Pacific Northwest to benefit from advanced options that were previously limited. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure every pet has the best chance at a healthier, happier life."

For Empyrean Medical Systems, this collaboration signifies its entry into the rapidly expanding veterinary therapeutics market-a key part of its growth strategy to scale its radiation oncology technologies across multiple medical disciplines.

About Empyrean Medical Systems

Empyrean Medical Systems is a Florida-based medical technology company developing next-generation radiation oncology systems that integrate robotic automation, precision beam sculpting, and AI-driven treatment planning. Empyrean's platforms-Artemis, Vektra, and Sirius-are designed to revolutionize cancer care across human, veterinary, and research applications. For more information, visit www.empyreanmed.com .

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service community that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 360 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com .

About PetCure Oncology

PetCure Oncology fights pet cancer with advanced technology, veterinary oncology specialists, and true compassion. It started with a simple question: Why can't pets with cancer benefit from the same advanced, non-surgical stereotactic radiation (SRS/SRT) treatment that's available to humans fighting cancer? Now we're on a mission to provide pets and their families with broad access to this technology and connect them with the very best, highly compassionate veterinary specialists to deliver treatment. Because we all know our furry friends are much more than just pets-they're part of our families. PetCure Oncology operates nationally. Visit PetCureOncology.com for a complete list of locations around the country.

