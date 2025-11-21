Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 250,000 common shares (Shares) of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.09% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $5.41 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $1,351,650.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 48,903,940 Shares representing approximately 17.9% of the outstanding Shares. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 49,153,940 Shares representing approximately 18.0% of the outstanding Shares. The acquisition of Shares combined with prior issuances of Shares by Americas Gold and Silver, resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.3% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

