NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces Significant Third Quarter Revenue and EBITDA Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, with quarterly revenue growth of $546,714 to $4,616,066 and quarterly EBITDA growth of $441,224 (to $887,671).

The Company achieved significant revenue growth in Q3 2025 of $546,714 (13.43%) over the same period last year. Revenue for the third quarter was $4,616,066 and $13,513,212 year-to-date. The increased revenue is mainly attributed to organic growth of existing clients as the Company expands its reach and services. Net income and EBITDA increased by $440,550 and $441,223, respectively, compared to the same period in 2024. With cash dividends declared and paid in August and September 2025 ($355,586 common shares dividends and $33,000 preferred shares dividends), the Company's cash position remained strong at $2,541,906 as at September 30, 2025.

Total operating expense for Q3 was $243,421 or 8.0% higher compared to the same period in the prior year, attributed to I.T. implementation expenses, consulting services, and compensation adjustments. The Company has emphasized the importance of cost control, and these efforts have shown their value in the Company's ability to generate a year-to-date EBITDA of $2,343,703 and additional shareholder value

Ron Loucks, President and CEO, stated "Our Q3 results reflect our continued pattern of increasing revenues and EBITDA on a quarter-by-quarter basis over the past several years. This continued growth cycle has positioned the Company to continue to generate free cash flow, supported by our strong recurring revenues and sales pipelines."

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; potential increases in sales and revenues; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDARPLUS at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

