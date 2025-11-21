Project Asteri, Inc.: Japan's Music Industry Organization CEIPA and The TOYOTA GROUP Are Back in L.A. This December 1 & 2

INDUSTRY MIXER AND PANEL DISCUSSION will feature a lineup of panelists, including Kyary Pamyu Pamyu - who performed at Coachella in 2022 - and Taku Takahashi, artist and music producer from m-flo, both joining from Japan; as well as Peyote Beats (ever.y inc.), a Grammy-winning music producer based in the U.S. Music producer Jeff Miyahara will moderate the session.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association - known in Japan as CEIPA - together with the TOYOTA GROUP is set to make its mark in the United States once again on December 2, staging "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" at Aurora Warehouse.

The event will bring together Japanese music and food culture, featuring performances by Awich, f5ve, JP THE WAVY, and PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE - artists who are gaining strong attention among U.S. audiences. Guests can also enjoy authentic Japanese food vendors that recreate the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional ennichi street fair.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased [ here ].

This marks the second time CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" will hold a music event in Los Angeles, following the successful "matsuri '25" in March 2025. Through continued international concert initiatives, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" aims to provide Japanese artists with opportunities to thrive globally while strengthening the connections between the Japanese music industry and local music and creative communities.

The upcoming "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" will offer attendees an immersive celebration of Japanese culture, featuring dynamic live music performances, authentic Japanese cuisine, and the vibrant ambiance of a traditional Japanese street fair. This distinctive event promises a multisensory experience that captures the spirit, artistry, and flavor of Japan. Food vendors such as Tsukiji Gindaco and Soma Suisan will be joining the event, serving authentic Japanese street foods. Guests can also enjoy traditional Japanese festival games and attractions, such as yo-yo fishing and super ball scooping, bringing the lively festival atmosphere to life in Los Angeles.

Through this event, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" seeks to showcase Japanese music and culture to local audiences and further promote creative exchange between Japan and the U.S.

CONCERT INFORMATION

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA"

Performers: Awich, f5ve, JP THE WAVY, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE *In alphabetical order

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Doors open at 4:00 PM / Shows Start at 7:00 PM

Venue: Aurora Warehouse 1770 Baker Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Food Vendors: Honda-Ya, Tsukiji Gindaco, Soma Suisan, Tenkatori, UMACHA

Japanese festival games: Super Ball Scooping, Yo-yo Fishing, Cotton Candy, Face Painting

In addition, we have other attractions where you can enjoy the atmosphere of a Japanese 'ennichi' festival, such as taiko drum performances (5:00 PM) and a tuna-cutting show by Soma Suisan (5:30 PM).

Website: https://www.ennichi.info/

Presented by: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Subsidized by JLOX+

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Industry Mixer"

On December 1, CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles will co-host an invite-only networking mixer for industry and media professionals, held the day before the "ennichi '25" concert, aimed at promoting the appeal of Japanese music to the world.

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Topic: Exploring the New Chapter of Japanese Music from the Japan-U.S. Creative Scene

Panelists: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Peyote Beats(ever.y inc.), ?Taku Takahashi (m-flo)

Moderator: Jeff Miyahara

Organizer: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" / The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

In cooperation with: Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles

Subsidized by JLOX+

Note: Invite-only; closed to the public

For industry professionals and media interested in attending, please contact us at: info@projectasteri.com

CEIPA, established by five major Japanese music industry organizations - the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Association of Music Enterprises, the Federation of Music Producers Japan, the Music Publishers Association of Japan, and the All Japan Concert and Live Entertainment Promoters - CEIPA also organized the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, which took place in Kyoto, Japan, in May 2025.

For additional information about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, please visit www.musicawardsjapan.com .

CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

The market for entertainment content is expanding with lifestyle changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the streaming business, and Japanese culture is capturing international attention. As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP will co-create a pathway for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of Japanese music: the MUSIC WAY PROJECT. The MUSIC WAY PROJECT will provide opportunities for young talent to thrive and make a greater impact under the slogan "Japanese music drives the world."

?JETRO is organized and managed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), a ministry of the Japanese government that focuses on economic and industrial development through entertainment, innovation, technology, and foreign investment. JETRO currently maintains 76 offices overseas in 50 countries and 48 offices in Japan, including the Tokyo and Osaka headquarters. For additional info, please visit www.jetro.go.jp/usa/about.html.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Project Asteri, Inc // info@projectasteri.com

ennichi '25 Information // contact@ennichi.info

