DeepRoute.ai on Track to Deliver 200,000 Vehicles by Year-End, Capturing 40% of Third-Party NOA Market in October

Autonomous driving platform provider achieves production scale while expanding into robotaxi and next-generation autonomous applications

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Guangzhou Auto Show, DeepRoute.ai announced that by the end of 2025, it is on track to deliver autonomous driving platforms for more than 200,000 production vehicles. This milestone highlights the company's successful transition from R&D to large-scale commercialization, underscoring its leadership in scalable autonomous driving solutions.

Building on this momentum, the number of vehicles equipped with DeepRoute.ai's intelligent driving platform is set to exceed 200,000 by the end of this year, with deployments expected to reach one million in 2026. Momentum is accelerating quickly: in October alone, our monthly market share in China's third-party urban autonomous driving supplier segment climbed to nearly 40%. This rapid rise reflects DeepRoute.ai's strong competitive trajectory and the industry's growing adoption of scalable autonomous driving solutions. The company now holds the second-largest market share in China's mainstream SUV category-one of the most competitive and fast-growing sectors in the global auto market. Leading OEMs continue to integrate DeepRoute.ai's platform into their new models, reflecting strong commercial demand and confidence in its production readiness. This momentum underscores DeepRoute.ai's transformation from a technology innovator into a mass-market enabler driving the industry's next growth phase.

"Reaching 200,000 units by year-end proves that autonomous driving technology can be deployed safely and efficiently at scale," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "This positions us to pursue new opportunities in robotaxi services and broader autonomous applications."

DeepRoute.ai operates three business lines-consumer vehicle platforms, robotaxi services, and RoadAGI development-built on a unified technical framework. This integrated approach enables the company to expand from consumer vehicles into new commercial segments while maintaining technology consistency and operational efficiency. By year-end 2025, DeepRoute.ai will launch robotaxi operations using consumer-grade production vehicles by the end of 2025. The company is simultaneously advancing RoadAGI, a general-purpose autonomous intelligence system designed to enable intelligent agents to understand complex environments, make independent decisions, and operate across diverse scenarios and applications-from delivery and logistics to property management, healthcare, and security. RoadAGI excels in navigating complex, multi-level environments and represents not just intelligent mobility, but a new path for commercial applications.

The Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model underpins this technology foundation, integrating visual perception, semantic understanding, and autonomous decision-making. Deployed in DeepRoute IO 2.0, this architecture supports both current production deployments and the higher autonomy requirements of robotaxi and RoadAGI applications. The platform's flexibility enables rapid deployment across diverse OEM partnerships globally.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an Artificial Intelligence company dedicated to the research, development, and application of driving solutions. To date, the company has raised $450 million, including $100 million in Series C1 funding from leading automotive OEMs, underscoring strong industry confidence in its technology roadmap. As the first to develop production-ready autonomous driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end and VLA models on mass-produced passenger vehicles, DeepRoute.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence for the physical world.

