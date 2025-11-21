DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Media Release DKSH appoints Patrik Grande as new Head Business Unit Healthcare and new member of the Executive Committee. He follows Bijay Singh who will retire after eleven years at DKSH. Zurich, Switzerland, November 21, 2025 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Patrik Grande as new Head Business Unit Healthcare as of January 2026. Currently Vice President, Commercial Outsourcing & Cluster Head APAC, he will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee, report to CEO Stefan P. Butz, and will relocate from Bangkok to Singapore within the next year. Patrik Grande follows Bijay Singh who will begin his retirement on March 31, 2026, after eleven years at DKSH.



Patrik Grande is a well-seasoned and accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. He joined DKSH in 2022 as Vice President, Business Unit Healthcare Thailand, following a successful two-decade career at Novartis. During his time at Novartis, he held increasingly senior leadership roles across multiple markets, including South Korea, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, and Spain. Since joining DKSH, Patrik has revitalized the Healthcare business in Thailand and delivered growth. In his role as Vice President, Commercial Outsourcing & Cluster Head APAC, he strengthened the strategic commercial outsourcing pillar, expanded the robust regional capabilities, delivering growth and driving strategic progress across the region. A Spanish citizen, Patrik holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from IESE Business School.



Bijay Singh leaves behind an outstanding legacy after eleven years at DKSH, including nearly nine years as Head Business Unit Healthcare and Member of the Executive Committee. Bijay Singh joined DKSH as Vice President, Global Business Development for Business Unit Healthcare in 2015. His tenure was marked by significant achievements such as building robust commercial outsourcing capabilities, driving strategic M&As, expanding the Healthcare business into new markets such as Australia, the Philippines, and South Korea, and fostering a strong talent pipeline.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO, said: "I would like to thank Bijay for his outstanding legacy at DKSH and his significant contributions to our success. I am delighted that Patrik, an exceptional internal talent, will take over as Head of Business Unit Healthcare. His appointment reflects our confidence in his capabilities, the energy and proven ability to develop talent as well as organizations, and bringing teams together to translate our vision into execution with excellence. Together with our proven leadership team, Patrik is well positioned to take our Healthcare business to the next level." About DKSH

