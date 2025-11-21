DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media Release
DKSH appoints Patrik Grande as new Head Business Unit Healthcare and new member of the Executive Committee. He follows Bijay Singh who will retire after eleven years at DKSH.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 21, 2025 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Patrik Grande as new Head Business Unit Healthcare as of January 2026. Currently Vice President, Commercial Outsourcing & Cluster Head APAC, he will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee, report to CEO Stefan P. Butz, and will relocate from Bangkok to Singapore within the next year. Patrik Grande follows Bijay Singh who will begin his retirement on March 31, 2026, after eleven years at DKSH.
