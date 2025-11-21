Anzeige
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
21.11.2025
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      419.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      413.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      416.0488p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,451 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,168,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,877,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.0488

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    562 415.00    08:09:09      00030335531TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    441 413.80    08:11:00      00030335534TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    813 413.80    08:11:00      00030335535TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    115 414.40    08:31:01      00030335569TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    459 414.40    08:31:01      00030335570TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,092  418.00    08:45:53      00030335639TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        418.80    08:51:45      00030335745TRDU0  XLON 
2 
 
 
                                                       418.80    08:51:46      00030335746TRDU0  XLON 
54 
 
 
                                                    509 418.80    08:55:28      00030335787TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    533 419.40    08:58:34      00030335803TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    592 418.60    09:00:00      00030335807TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 418.00    09:00:00      00030335808TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    509 417.40    09:27:40      00030336352TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    508 417.40    09:27:40      00030336353TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    392 417.40    09:27:40      00030336354TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    576 417.80    09:32:30      00030336386TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    744 417.60    09:32:30      00030336387TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    432 417.20    09:37:57      00030336435TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    527 417.60    09:50:07      00030336525TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    296 417.40    09:50:07      00030336526TRDU0  XLON
                                                    237 417.40    09:50:07      00030336527TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       419.00    10:11:47      00030336693TRDU0  XLON 
25 
 
 
                                                    532 418.60    10:11:57      00030336694TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 418.60    10:11:57      00030336695TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    441 418.40    10:11:57      00030336696TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    591 419.40    10:17:39      00030336798TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    542 418.60    10:27:18      00030336894TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    429 418.00    10:40:31      00030337002TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    142 418.00    10:40:31      00030337007TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    512 417.40    10:40:32      00030337011TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    487 417.00    10:57:08      00030337275TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       417.00    10:57:08      00030337276TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    506 416.80    10:57:08      00030337277TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    147 416.60    11:03:55      00030337336TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    405 416.60    11:03:55      00030337337TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    566 415.80    11:21:09      00030337539TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 415.60    11:21:09      00030337540TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    530 415.40    11:37:09      00030337824TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    526 415.20    11:37:09      00030337825TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    561 415.20    11:45:09      00030337882TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    585 415.00    11:51:40      00030337929TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    124 414.00    12:00:39      00030338034TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    490 414.00    12:00:39      00030338035TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    193 414.60    12:32:38      00030338195TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    559 414.80    12:32:38      00030338196TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    546 414.20    12:32:39      00030338197TRDU0  XLON
                                                    540 414.20    12:44:02      00030338257TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 413.80    12:51:28      00030338269TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,126  414.40    13:09:50      00030338359TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    105 413.80    13:12:48      00030338386TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,010  413.80    13:12:48      00030338387TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       413.80    13:12:48      00030338388TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                    562 413.80    13:29:11      00030338470TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    562 413.80    13:29:11      00030338471TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    529 413.80    13:29:11      00030338472TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    532 413.60    13:29:11      00030338473TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,228  413.40    13:45:20      00030338552TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    220 414.60    13:55:18      00030338598TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    317 414.60    13:55:18      00030338599TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 414.00    14:00:39      00030338627TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    593 413.80    14:00:39      00030338628TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    562 413.20    14:13:12      00030338671TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       413.20    14:13:12      00030338672TRDU0  XLON 
29 
 
 
                                                       414.40    14:19:17      00030338702TRDU0  XLON 
63 
 
 
                                                    503 414.40    14:19:17      00030338703TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    561 414.40    14:19:17      00030338704TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,086  415.40    14:40:00      00030338845TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    516 415.40    14:40:00      00030338846TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    576 415.40    14:40:00      00030338847TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    958 417.00    14:43:47      00030338879TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    553 416.20    14:45:10      00030338894TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       416.20    14:49:42      00030338928TRDU0  XLON 
99 
 
 
                                                    473 416.20    14:49:42      00030338929TRDU0  XLON
                                                       417.20    15:04:02      00030339071TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                    576 417.20    15:04:02      00030339072TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    192 417.20    15:04:02      00030339073TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       417.20    15:04:02      00030339074TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    261 417.00    15:04:02      00030339075TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    303 417.20    15:04:02      00030339076TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        417.00    15:04:02      00030339077TRDU0  XLON 
7 
 
 
                                                       417.00    15:04:02      00030339078TRDU0  XLON 
12 
 
 
                                                    252 417.00    15:04:02      00030339079TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    505 416.40    15:05:44      00030339134TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    282 415.80    15:07:09      00030339189TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 417.40    15:19:38      00030339362TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 417.40    15:19:38      00030339363TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,085  417.60    15:24:45      00030339407TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    525 416.60    15:25:19      00030339416TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    546 416.80    15:38:35      00030339581TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    536 416.80    15:38:35      00030339582TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 416.20    15:45:29      00030339657TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    545 416.00    15:45:29      00030339658TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    555 416.60    15:51:28      00030339815TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    532 416.20    15:51:28      00030339816TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    532 416.20    15:57:54      00030339983TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    533 416.20    15:57:54      00030339984TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    520 415.80    16:04:59      00030340154TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    522 416.00    16:08:36      00030340228TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,041  416.00    16:08:36      00030340229TRDU0  XLON
                                                    567 415.80    16:13:20      00030340320TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,597  416.60    16:20:30      00030340458TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    517 416.40    16:22:05      00030340495TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    680 416.20    16:26:25      00030340591TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 408987 
EQS News ID:  2233840 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2233840&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
