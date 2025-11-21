Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 419.40p Highest price paid per share: 413.20p Lowest price paid per share: 416.0488p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,451 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,168,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,877,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.0488

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 562 415.00 08:09:09 00030335531TRDU0 XLON 441 413.80 08:11:00 00030335534TRDU0 XLON 813 413.80 08:11:00 00030335535TRDU0 XLON 115 414.40 08:31:01 00030335569TRDU0 XLON 459 414.40 08:31:01 00030335570TRDU0 XLON 1,092 418.00 08:45:53 00030335639TRDU0 XLON 418.80 08:51:45 00030335745TRDU0 XLON 2 418.80 08:51:46 00030335746TRDU0 XLON 54 509 418.80 08:55:28 00030335787TRDU0 XLON 533 419.40 08:58:34 00030335803TRDU0 XLON 592 418.60 09:00:00 00030335807TRDU0 XLON 547 418.00 09:00:00 00030335808TRDU0 XLON 509 417.40 09:27:40 00030336352TRDU0 XLON 508 417.40 09:27:40 00030336353TRDU0 XLON 392 417.40 09:27:40 00030336354TRDU0 XLON 576 417.80 09:32:30 00030336386TRDU0 XLON 744 417.60 09:32:30 00030336387TRDU0 XLON 432 417.20 09:37:57 00030336435TRDU0 XLON 527 417.60 09:50:07 00030336525TRDU0 XLON 296 417.40 09:50:07 00030336526TRDU0 XLON 237 417.40 09:50:07 00030336527TRDU0 XLON 419.00 10:11:47 00030336693TRDU0 XLON 25 532 418.60 10:11:57 00030336694TRDU0 XLON 589 418.60 10:11:57 00030336695TRDU0 XLON 441 418.40 10:11:57 00030336696TRDU0 XLON 591 419.40 10:17:39 00030336798TRDU0 XLON 542 418.60 10:27:18 00030336894TRDU0 XLON 429 418.00 10:40:31 00030337002TRDU0 XLON 142 418.00 10:40:31 00030337007TRDU0 XLON 512 417.40 10:40:32 00030337011TRDU0 XLON 487 417.00 10:57:08 00030337275TRDU0 XLON 417.00 10:57:08 00030337276TRDU0 XLON 20 506 416.80 10:57:08 00030337277TRDU0 XLON 147 416.60 11:03:55 00030337336TRDU0 XLON 405 416.60 11:03:55 00030337337TRDU0 XLON 566 415.80 11:21:09 00030337539TRDU0 XLON 518 415.60 11:21:09 00030337540TRDU0 XLON 530 415.40 11:37:09 00030337824TRDU0 XLON 526 415.20 11:37:09 00030337825TRDU0 XLON 561 415.20 11:45:09 00030337882TRDU0 XLON 585 415.00 11:51:40 00030337929TRDU0 XLON 124 414.00 12:00:39 00030338034TRDU0 XLON 490 414.00 12:00:39 00030338035TRDU0 XLON 193 414.60 12:32:38 00030338195TRDU0 XLON 559 414.80 12:32:38 00030338196TRDU0 XLON 546 414.20 12:32:39 00030338197TRDU0 XLON 540 414.20 12:44:02 00030338257TRDU0 XLON 590 413.80 12:51:28 00030338269TRDU0 XLON 1,126 414.40 13:09:50 00030338359TRDU0 XLON 105 413.80 13:12:48 00030338386TRDU0 XLON 1,010 413.80 13:12:48 00030338387TRDU0 XLON 413.80 13:12:48 00030338388TRDU0 XLON 33 562 413.80 13:29:11 00030338470TRDU0 XLON 562 413.80 13:29:11 00030338471TRDU0 XLON 529 413.80 13:29:11 00030338472TRDU0 XLON 532 413.60 13:29:11 00030338473TRDU0 XLON 1,228 413.40 13:45:20 00030338552TRDU0 XLON 220 414.60 13:55:18 00030338598TRDU0 XLON 317 414.60 13:55:18 00030338599TRDU0 XLON 590 414.00 14:00:39 00030338627TRDU0 XLON 593 413.80 14:00:39 00030338628TRDU0 XLON 562 413.20 14:13:12 00030338671TRDU0 XLON 413.20 14:13:12 00030338672TRDU0 XLON 29 414.40 14:19:17 00030338702TRDU0 XLON 63 503 414.40 14:19:17 00030338703TRDU0 XLON 561 414.40 14:19:17 00030338704TRDU0 XLON 1,086 415.40 14:40:00 00030338845TRDU0 XLON 516 415.40 14:40:00 00030338846TRDU0 XLON 576 415.40 14:40:00 00030338847TRDU0 XLON 958 417.00 14:43:47 00030338879TRDU0 XLON 553 416.20 14:45:10 00030338894TRDU0 XLON 416.20 14:49:42 00030338928TRDU0 XLON 99 473 416.20 14:49:42 00030338929TRDU0 XLON 417.20 15:04:02 00030339071TRDU0 XLON 19 576 417.20 15:04:02 00030339072TRDU0 XLON 192 417.20 15:04:02 00030339073TRDU0 XLON 417.20 15:04:02 00030339074TRDU0 XLON 20 261 417.00 15:04:02 00030339075TRDU0 XLON 303 417.20 15:04:02 00030339076TRDU0 XLON 417.00 15:04:02 00030339077TRDU0 XLON 7 417.00 15:04:02 00030339078TRDU0 XLON 12 252 417.00 15:04:02 00030339079TRDU0 XLON 505 416.40 15:05:44 00030339134TRDU0 XLON 282 415.80 15:07:09 00030339189TRDU0 XLON 580 417.40 15:19:38 00030339362TRDU0 XLON 547 417.40 15:19:38 00030339363TRDU0 XLON 1,085 417.60 15:24:45 00030339407TRDU0 XLON 525 416.60 15:25:19 00030339416TRDU0 XLON 546 416.80 15:38:35 00030339581TRDU0 XLON 536 416.80 15:38:35 00030339582TRDU0 XLON 589 416.20 15:45:29 00030339657TRDU0 XLON 545 416.00 15:45:29 00030339658TRDU0 XLON 555 416.60 15:51:28 00030339815TRDU0 XLON 532 416.20 15:51:28 00030339816TRDU0 XLON 532 416.20 15:57:54 00030339983TRDU0 XLON 533 416.20 15:57:54 00030339984TRDU0 XLON 520 415.80 16:04:59 00030340154TRDU0 XLON 522 416.00 16:08:36 00030340228TRDU0 XLON 1,041 416.00 16:08:36 00030340229TRDU0 XLON 567 415.80 16:13:20 00030340320TRDU0 XLON 1,597 416.60 16:20:30 00030340458TRDU0 XLON 517 416.40 16:22:05 00030340495TRDU0 XLON 680 416.20 16:26:25 00030340591TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 408987 EQS News ID: 2233840 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2233840&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)