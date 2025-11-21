VeydooMax V5 Motorcycle AI Smart Hub Stuns at EICMA 2025, Redefining Riding Safety and Intelligence

Revolutionary AI Safety Assist Attracts Thousands of Live Demands; Wins Praise from Honda, Yamaha Engineers; Over 100 European Dealers Seek Collaboration

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeydooMax, a pioneer in intelligent motorcycle technology, today announced that its groundbreaking V5 AI Smart Hub received an overwhelmingly positive response at EICMA 2025 (November 4-9). The Veydoomax booth attracted thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and industry professionals, signaling a massive surge in market demand for AI-powered riding technology.





A Brand Forged on the Road

VeydooMax was founded on a fundamental insight: while cars were rapidly evolving with advanced driver-assist systems, motorcycle riders were being left behind with outdated technology. We recognized that existing solutions failed to address the core challenges of riding-blind spots, cumbersome device integration, and poor visibility. Our mission was clear: to bridge this gap and become the leading innovator in motorcycle intelligence. By fusing cutting-edge AI with rigorous industrial design, we create systems that act not as simple accessories, but as an intelligent co-pilot, delivering unparalleled safety and a seamlessly connected ride. The resounding success of the V5 at EICMA 2025 is a powerful validation of this vision, confirming the market's readiness for a new era of smart riding.

At the heart of the EICMA showcase was the V5's advanced AI Safety Assistance system. Its core Blind Spot Detection and Collision Warning (BSD) function, powered by real-time AI algorithms, directly addresses one of the most critical safety pain points in motorcycling, drawing large crowds for live demonstrations.

Beyond its powerful AI safety features, the V5's overall design garnered significant praise. It boasts an industrial-grade screen with 1000 nits of brightness, ensuring perfect visibility even under direct sunlight. The unit is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and is built to withstand harsh weather conditions. Its ease of installation, intuitive UI, and seamless connectivity with Bluetooth headsets, smartphone apps, and Apple CarPlay collectively solve numerous long-standing frustrations associated with traditional data displays, safety protection, and smart device integration on motorcycles.

Veydoomax's innovation captured not only consumer interest but also significant industry acclaim. During the show, engineers from leading industry players like Honda, Yamaha, and Bosch provided positive feedback on the V5's capabilities. Furthermore, Veydoomax received unsolicited collaboration interest from over 100 dealers and distributors across Europe.





The VeydooMax booth also attracted journalists from prominent media outlets, including La Voce d'Italia and One TV, who showed keen interest in the V5's comprehensive performance.

"We are thrilled with the phenomenal response to VeydooMax at EICMA," said Eric, Global Sales Lead at VeydooMax. "This is a clear testament to the global riding community's desire for a truly intelligent and safe riding experience. Our AI Smart Hub is not just an accessory; it's an intelligent co-pilot for every rider."

"As the sales lead, I witnessed firsthand the 'aha' moments on visitors' faces when they experienced our AI functions," Eric added. "The overwhelmingly positive market feedback gives us tremendous confidence for our global rollout in 2026."

The success at EICMA 2025 solidifies VeydooMax's position as a leader in the AI-powered motorcycle technology sector.

About VeydooMax:

At VeydooMax, our passion is the open road, and our mission is to protect the riders who explore it. We are a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to fundamentally reshaping the motorcycle experience. We achieve this by developing innovative AI-powered systems that act as an intelligent co-pilot for every journey.





Our technology is designed to do more than just inform-it empowers. It extends a rider's senses, provides a critical layer of proactive safety, and delivers seamless connectivity, all without compromising the pure thrill of riding. We are building a future where cutting-edge technology and the timeless joy of riding don't just coexist; they work in perfect harmony to create a safer, smarter, and more exhilarating adventure. At VeydooMax, we're not just building gadgets; we're advancing the very future of motorcycling.

