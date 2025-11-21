Inovance Technology: Inovance Launches 50GW Energy Storage Gigafactory

XI'AN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovance (SZ: 300124), a global leader in industrial automation, announced on Nov. 17, 2025 the commissioning of its Xi'an Energy Storage Manufacturing Base. With an annual design capacity of 50GW, the facility integrates 3500A automated testing and AI inspection. The launch underscores Inovance's capability in autonomous innovation, positioning the company to drive global energy intelligence.

The facility serves critical scenarios including PV/wind peaking, grid-side storage, and industrial microgrids. This capacity strengthens Inovance's ability to deliver scalable solutions-from equipment to systems-supporting its track record of over 20GW of projects operating safely worldwide.

The 50GW base underpins a dual strategy: delivering "Multi-Medium Energy Storage Plus" solutions tailored to usage scenarios, and building a vertically integrated system connecting "Energy Operations-Source-Grid-Load-Storage" across cooling, heating, and electricity. Inovance will showcase these solutions at ees Europe in Munich in June 2026.

Leveraging engineering advantages, the facility scales up production of Inovance's flagship portfolio for global clients:

The 3.5MW Centralized PCS: Achieving 985kW/m³ , this high-density unit features air-liquid cooling ensuring no power derating at 50°C . Compatible with 587Ah large cells , it maximizes revenue through efficient 24-hour operation, providing grid-forming capabilities to stabilize networks in compliance with European standards.

Achieving , this high-density unit features air-liquid cooling ensuring . Compatible with , it maximizes revenue through efficient 24-hour operation, providing grid-forming capabilities to stabilize networks in compliance with European standards. The 430kW String PCS: Delivering superior efficiency and 1.5x overload capability, this system ensures stability in weak grids (SCR>1.0). It supports 3-minute self-recovery to reduce downtime. Compatible with 314Ah to 700+Ah cells, it enables flexible 2-8 hour strategies for seamless revenue mode switching.

"This facility reflects our commitment to the global energy transition," said Zhu Xingming, Chairman of Inovance. "We are moving beyond manufacturing to provide comprehensive, zero-carbon solutions to partners globally."

About Inovance

Founded in 2003, The Inovance Group is a global industrial automation company with revenues of $5.2bn for 2024. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Inovance operates offices across Europe and Asia. The company leverages flexible production and specialist engineering to form strong partnerships with OEMs and end users worldwide.

