New Consumer Insights and Digital Strategies Shaping Thailand's Luxury Landscape BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - LINE Thailand hosted "FLAIR BKK '25", an exclusive gathering of luxury leaders in Thailand and abroad. The event unpacked emerging luxury trends, shifting consumer aspirations from ownership to experience-driven value, and the rising influence of digital innovation across the luxury sector. It also highlighted Thailand's accelerating position as Asia's next Luxury Destination, powered by technology, creativity, and cultural momentum.





Experts spotlighted Thailand's growing reputation as a regional talent and cultural hub, with Thai celebrities, entertainment, and design gaining global influence. Thailand is now Southeast Asia's fastest-growing luxury fashion market-valued at USD 4.4 billion and projected to grow 5% annually through 2028. To capture this trajectory, luxury brands are encouraged to adopt a Digital-First Luxury approach that blends personalization, emotional engagement, and innovative technology.





Findings from a LINE Thailand x Ipsos survey reveal that 53% of Thai consumers are increasing their luxury spending, with 59% purchasing online. Meanwhile, 55% follow luxury brands via LINE Official Accounts (OAs), and luxury spending on LINE is expected to grow 15% by 2025. Motivations have shifted toward self-reward: men prioritize craftsmanship and durability, while women value self-expression and emotional resonance. New audiences are also expanding rapidly, with luxury OA followers rising 33%, driven by men aged 20-39 (+53%) and Gen Z aged 20-29 (+47%).



The digital-first purchase journey is now the norm, with 99% of consumers researching online before buying and 66% doing so within LINE, using LINE Official Accounts and LINE OpenChat. This trend has accelerated the adoption of LINE for Business, which provides solutions that empower brands to meet global standards and drive sustainable growth. Its core platforms-LINE Official Account and LINE Display Ads-enable brands to build online storefronts, engage consumers through chat, increase visibility, and accelerate chat commerce across eight LINE services.



Luxury brands are also leveraging LINE as a unified ecosystem for seamless online-offline engagement. The number of luxury LINE OAs has surged 46%, with an additional 26% growth expected, while Sponsored Sticker downloads have risen 7.5 times in five years. Through personalized chats, interactive campaigns, and LINE Beacon integrations that connect digital touchpoints with in-store experiences, LINE is redefining digital luxury engagement and strengthening Thailand's rise as Asia's next premier Luxury Destination.

