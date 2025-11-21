Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
21.11.2025 09:10 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of the Zhengzhou Marathon: 2025 Zhengzhou Marathon: Nearly 25,000 Runners Experience the Warmth of 'Henan, Home to All'

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16, 2025, in Zhengzhou, although the Beginning of Winter had passed, the weather remained pleasantly warm. On that day, the 2025 Zhengzhou Marathon concluded successfully. Nearly 25,000 runners weaved through a course that blended the modern metropolis with rich historical veins. Through this event filled with both warmth and passion, Zhengzhou showcased to the world the depth of Central Plains culture and the warmth of 'Henan, Home to All'.

2025 Zhengzhou Marathon

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Now in its fifth edition, the Zhengzhou Marathon has adhered to the principles of high standards and quality since its inception. It consistently uses the event as a medium to connect people with the city, the past with the future, and sports with culture and tourism. The "Zhengma" has evolved beyond merely a sports competition; it has become a cultural feast and a spiritual journey deeply rooted in the heartland of Central China, highlighting the city's warmth. With its unique charm, it presents a gleaming new sports name card for Henan to the world.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Zhengzhou Marathon



Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558

