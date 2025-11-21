DJ Joint-Stock Commercial Mortgage Bank "Ipoteka Bank" - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Joint-Stock Commercial Mortgage Bank "Ipoteka Bank" - Removal 21-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/11/2025, 08:00 REMOVAL Joint-Stock Commercial Mortgage Bank "Ipoteka Bank" The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 21/11/2025, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 5.50% Notes due 19/11/2025; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS2260457754 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities

