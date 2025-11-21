DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 33000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 10000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Debt and 92000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 519000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 200000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 3.625% Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 1000000000 of USD1,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US45828Q2G16 -- securities Issuer Name: Genuit Group plc 2500000 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BKRC5K31 -- Listing) companies) Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 300000000 0 1/4% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 22/03/2052; fully paid debt-like GB00B73ZYW09 -- securities Issuer Name: VICTREX PLC 310000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid (commercial GB0009292243 -- companies) Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 3000000 in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067297320 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 3000000 in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067297247 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 3.625% Notes due 13/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 150000000 of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS2763029571 -- thereof) securities 7.40% Notes due 30/06/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 900000000000 of IDR10,000,000 each) debt-like XS3107148283 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 1040795 Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 15/11/ Securitised XS3131170659 -- 2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 23000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Debt and 24000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 40000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 25000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Saltaire Finance plc 5.401% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 02/05/2043; fully paid; Debt and 100000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 and integral multiples of debt-like XS3003383489 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 231256 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 83000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 14000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 4000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 820000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Debt and 1640000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 648006 3276 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150271107 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 280060 3279 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150294653 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 109300 3274 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150270711 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 906744 3275 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150271016 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 1474061 3277 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150294570 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 1347604 3280 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150278375 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 154470 3278 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150294737 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 100000 3289 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150484270 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 1569063 3290 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150484197 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Securitised 499822 3291 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of derivatives XS3150483975 -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 16500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 2000 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities Debt and 118500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 23000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 295000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities Debt and 477000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 71000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 16500 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 112288 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 200 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities Debt and 2700 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities Debt and 5900 WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B43NB445 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 280000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 10000 IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068771271 -- securities Debt and 2500 IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775694 -- securities Debt and 2500 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities Debt and 295000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 99200 Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663695067 -- securities Debt and 110000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861595 -- securities Debt and 82500 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 48000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 350000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 3400 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 2800 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 15515 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 2.50% Notes due 21/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 400000000 of CNY5,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001221511 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 265000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 75000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 7600000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 24000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 3900 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B878KX55 -- securities Debt and 1700 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7SD4R47 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

