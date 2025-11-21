Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
21-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

21/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
33000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
10000     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like     XS2183935605 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
92000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
519000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
200000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            debt-like     IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 
 
       3.625% Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
1000000000  of USD1,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like     US45828Q2G16 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Genuit Group plc 
 
2500000                                        Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid              (commercial    GB00BKRC5K31 --  
Listing)                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                           Debt and 
300000000   0 1/4% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 22/03/2052; fully paid      debt-like     GB00B73ZYW09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: VICTREX PLC 
 
310000 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0009292243 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
3000000    in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like     XS2067297320 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)              securities 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
3000000    in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like     XS2067297247 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)              securities 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
       3.625% Notes due 13/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
150000000   of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess     debt-like     XS2763029571 --  
       thereof)                                securities 
 
 
       7.40% Notes due 30/06/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
900000000000 of IDR10,000,000 each)                         debt-like     XS3107148283 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
1040795    Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 15/11/  Securitised    XS3131170659 --  
       2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)      derivatives 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
23000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like     DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
24000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like     DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
40000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid       debt-like     CH0454664001 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
25000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Saltaire Finance plc 
 
       5.401% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 02/05/2043; fully paid;       Debt and 
100000000   (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 and integral multiples of debt-like     XS3003383489 --  
       GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)       securities 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
231256    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid               Equity shares   GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
25000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
83000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
14000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid             debt-like     XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
4000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities
Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
820000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
1640000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
648006    3276 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150271107 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
280060    3279 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150294653 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
109300    3274 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150270711 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
906744    3275 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150271016 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
1474061    3277 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150294570 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
1347604    3280 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150278375 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
154470    3278 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150294737 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
100000    3289 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150484270 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
1569063    3290 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150484197 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series  Securitised 
499822    3291 due 21/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   derivatives    XS3150483975 --  
       GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
16500     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   debt-like     JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2000     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                     debt-like     GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
118500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like     JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            debt-like     JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
23000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
295000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like     JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid                   debt-like     GB00B15KXY63 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                    debt-like     GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
477000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    debt-like     GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid            debt-like     JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
71000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      debt-like     JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
16500     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                 debt-like     GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
112288    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                debt-like     GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Grains; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KYL00 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
200      WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B3WCLY57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2700     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B3XJ8K03 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
5900     WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B43NB445 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company
                                           Debt and 
280000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like     XS2757381400 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
10000     IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid      debt-like     XS3068771271 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2500     IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3068775694 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2500     Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  debt-like     IE00BK5BZX59 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
295000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid      debt-like     XS2901882618 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
99200     Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like     XS2663695067 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
110000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like     XS2779861595 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
82500     Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like     XS2779861249 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
48000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
350000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3400     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid               debt-like     JE00B588CD74 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2800     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
15515     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  debt-like     JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
       2.50% Notes due 21/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
400000000   of CNY5,000,000 each)                          debt-like     HK0001221511 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
11000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        debt-like     JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
265000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like     XS2819843900 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
75000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like     XS2819843223 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
7600000    WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like     IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
24000     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3900     WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like     IE00B878KX55 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
1700     WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like     IE00B7SD4R47 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 408979 
EQS News ID:  2233744 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
