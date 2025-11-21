SEGULA Technologies strengthens its European and German governance

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering group SEGULA Technologies, of which Cyril Roger has been Executive Chairman since 1 September 2025, is consolidating its governance in Europe. The arrival of Werner Ferreira to the Executive Committee, as Executive Vice President Northern and Central Europe and CEO of SEGULA Germany, supports the Group's transformation to help European manufacturers in their innovation and performance projects.

With over twenty years of experience in engineering services, Werner Ferreira has held management positions at Altran, Akka and Capgemini Engineering, where he contributed to the development of long-term customer partnerships, the management of multi-country programmes and the growth of organisations in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, energy and manufacturing.

His mission will be to accelerate activities in Northern and Central Europe, with a particular focus on Germany, a strategic market for the Group. He will also contribute to the strategic transformation of SEGULA Technologies, based on value creation, operational excellence and a harmonised international delivery platform.

"Europe is a strategic pillar for SEGULA Technologies' development. That is why we have chosen Werner Ferreira to strengthen our governance and accelerate our growth in these markets. His arrival is part of the new dynamic we have initiated to consolidate our positions in our main markets, promote our talents and offer our clients ever more efficient engineering solutions. Werner Ferreira's expertise and vision will be decisive in supporting this new phase," said Cyril Roger, Executive Chairman of SEGULA Technologies.

"With deep industrial and technical expertise, strengthened financial fundamentals and a robust ecosystem of partners, we have a major role to play in the next cycle of transformation in European industry. This is particularly true in Germany, where we are entering a new phase of development focused on our historical engineering skills. I look forward to working with our teams and customers to develop reliable and high-performance solutions," said Werner Ferreira.

Alongside him, Benoit Bossu has been appointed Deputy Managing Director of SEGULA Germany. He will continue to develop the Group's engineering activities in the automotive, aerospace, energy and rail sectors.

These managerial changes illustrate SEGULA Technologies' desire to open a new chapter in its development, with strengthened governance and an organisation adapted to meet major industrial challenges and support clients in their most ambitious projects.

