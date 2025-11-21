DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.2687 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23291189 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 409004 EQS News ID: 2233960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 21, 2025 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)