Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BLL | ISIN: CA00830W5019 | Ticker-Symbol: H730
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 08:03
0,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFRICA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFRICA ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,08810:22
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 09:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhuanet: Global South Talks: China Southern Power Grid Steps Up China-Africa Energy Cooperation

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Xinhuanet:

On November 13, the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference got underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. A representative from China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) was invited to address the "Global South Talks" session during the opening ceremony, sharing the company's on-the-ground experience in power-grid cooperation with countries across the Global South.

Sun Shengjun, Project General Manager of the Africa and Europe Regional Development Department at China Southern Power Grid International, described CSG's experience and efforts to deepen China-Africa energy ties in Cairo, Egypt. In 2023, Sun and his team arrived in Cairo to address chronic problems in the local power grid, including high line losses and poor operating performance. They progressively introduced CSG's operational measures for cutting distribution network losses and rolled out practical, scalable and replicable "CSG Solutions" for the local utility. In addition to its technical efforts, CSG has focused on developing a skilled local workforce through targeted training programs and technical knowledge-sharing sessions. By matching its technology to on-the-ground operating realities and investing in workforce training, the company has sought to align its mature technical systems with local needs while fostering homegrown technical capabilities, laying the groundwork for long-term engagement.

Sun said that CSG does not regard energy cooperation as a one-way street, but as a partnership rooted in mutual benefit and shared growth. Looking ahead, the company says it will continue to provide its technologies and management expertise to Global South countries, aimed at deepening China-Africa energy cooperation and supporting plans for broader collaboration across the Global South.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829289/Video1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-south-talks-china-southern-power-grid-steps-up-chinaafrica-energy-cooperation-302623010.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.