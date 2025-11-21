Xinhuanet: Global South Talks: China Southern Power Grid Steps Up China-Africa Energy Cooperation

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Xinhuanet:

On November 13, the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference got underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. A representative from China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) was invited to address the "Global South Talks" session during the opening ceremony, sharing the company's on-the-ground experience in power-grid cooperation with countries across the Global South.

Sun Shengjun, Project General Manager of the Africa and Europe Regional Development Department at China Southern Power Grid International, described CSG's experience and efforts to deepen China-Africa energy ties in Cairo, Egypt. In 2023, Sun and his team arrived in Cairo to address chronic problems in the local power grid, including high line losses and poor operating performance. They progressively introduced CSG's operational measures for cutting distribution network losses and rolled out practical, scalable and replicable "CSG Solutions" for the local utility. In addition to its technical efforts, CSG has focused on developing a skilled local workforce through targeted training programs and technical knowledge-sharing sessions. By matching its technology to on-the-ground operating realities and investing in workforce training, the company has sought to align its mature technical systems with local needs while fostering homegrown technical capabilities, laying the groundwork for long-term engagement.

Sun said that CSG does not regard energy cooperation as a one-way street, but as a partnership rooted in mutual benefit and shared growth. Looking ahead, the company says it will continue to provide its technologies and management expertise to Global South countries, aimed at deepening China-Africa energy cooperation and supporting plans for broader collaboration across the Global South.

