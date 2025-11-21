DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc (AEME LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.4725 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39569457 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 409069 EQS News ID: 2234092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

