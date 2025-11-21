Midsummer AB: Midsummer establishes subsidiary in Colombia

Swedish solar energy leader Midsummer AB is establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Colombia, Midsummer Colombia SAS, to develop the promising Colombian - and the entire Latin American - market and manage sales and business development across the region. It already has three employees on site and several installations ordered.

Midsummer, the Swedish manufacturer of thin-film solar cells and machinery for their production, has decided to establish a subsidiary in Colombia. Market analyses show that the combination of high electricity prices, high solar radiation, existing incentives for renewable energy and a large incidence of weak roofs in Colombia, makes Midsummer's technology very attractive to many residential, industrial and commercial customers in the country. With a weight of less than 3 kg/m2, Midsummer's solar panels are an ideal alternative for many houses, warehouses and buildings that cannot handle the weight of conventional, silicon-based alternatives.

"We estimate a market potential of over 21 GW in Colombia alone, with a promising number of interested customers not only in Colombia but also in neighboring countries such as Peru, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. So far, we have had four confirmed sales of over 150 kW and look forward to ending the year with at least three completed installations. And for 2026, we have a very promising pipeline of installations, which will profit from the new production facilities that will be established in Colombia", said Felipe Corral, who will lead the new Colombian subsidiary.

The Midsummer Group also has a subsidiary in Italy, Midsummer Italia, which owns Europe's largest solar cell factory for the production of thin-film solar cells (in Bari).

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 70 341 46 53

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se