A tender is open in Bahrain for the design, construction, installation and commissioning of a 3 MW grid-tied solar power plant for the country's General Sport Authority. A closing date for applications has not been disclosed.Bahrain's Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs is running a tender for the development of a 3 MW grid-tied solar power plant. Available tender details state the solar plant will be built for the country's General Sport Authority under a CAPEX model. The chosen developer will be responsible for the supply, design, engineering, construction, installation, testing and ...

