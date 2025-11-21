Initiator Pharma A/S: Initiator Pharma: Q3 2025 Report

Business highlights in Q3 2025

In May the Company announced that the board of directors of Initiator Pharma A/S had resolved on a rights issue amounting to SEK 56 million, if fully subscribed. In total 85% of the share issue was covered by presubscriptions and guarantees.

In May the Company announced the expansion of the FSD program to target vulvodynia, and that the company had signed a financing agreement with MAC Clinical Research worth up to GBP 2.5 million for partial financing of a Phase IIa clinical trial in vulvodynia with Pudafensine.

Business highlights after this reporting period

In July the Company announced the outcome of the rights issue. In total 45.7% of the rights issue was subscribed for with or without subscription rights, and another 40,4 percent subscribed through guarantee undertakings, in total ca 86% of the rights issue, providing the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 48.3 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter (2025-04-01 - 2025-06-30) Net revenue were KDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was KDKK -4,318 (-3,233) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.06 (-0.06) Cash: KDKK 28,674 (11,979) Solidity: 88% (92%)

First Nine Months (2025-01-01 - 2025-06-30) Net revenues were TDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was TDKK -10,815 (-11,801) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.16 (-0.22)

Solidity: equity divided by assets.

The Board of Directors have decided that interim reports will be published in English only.

Link to the full report

https://www.initiatorpharma.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For additional information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:

Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO

Telephone: +45 6126 0035

E-mail: ceo@initiatorpharma.com

About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical stage emerging pharma company developing innovative drugs that target key unmet medical needs within the central and peripheral nervous system. Initiator Pharma's pipeline consists of two clinical stage assets - pudafensine and IP2018 - and one preclinical asset. With pudafensine the company has reported positive, statistically significant and clinically relevant efficacy data in a Phase IIb clinical trial with patients suffering from ED. With IP2018 the company has reported positive, statistically significant, and dose-dependent clinical observations related to efficacy in psychogenic erectile dysfunction (ED) in a Phase IIa clinical trial of IP2018 in patients with mild to moderate ED.



Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.