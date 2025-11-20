Anzeige
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
FirstFarms A/S: FirstFarms adjusts the expectation for the year based on decreasing pig prices

Based in particular on the recent decrease in pig prices and assuming that these prices remain at the current level throughout the year, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the previous announced expectations for 2025 by 25 mDKK, and narrowing the range by 10 mDKK, to an EBITDA in the level of 60 - 90 mDKK and an EBIT of minus 10 - 20 mDKK.

Announced expectations 2025EBITDA EBIT

20 November 2025 60 - 90 mDKK -10 - 20 mDKK
11 July 2025 85 - 125 mDKK 15 - 55 mDKK
31 March 2025 70 - 110 mDKK 0 - 40 mDKK
13 March 2025 115 - 155 mDKK 45 - 85 mDKK

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms-
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality, which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.


