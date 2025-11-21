Sungrow signed new and renewed distribution agreements with Raystech Group, Supply Partners and Tradezone at the All-Energy Australia 2025 exhibition, covering solar inverters, battery energy storage systems and multi-year module supply for residential, commercial and utility-scale markets.From pv magazine Australia Chinese solar inverter supplier Sungrow, which has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide, signed agreements with Australian renewable energy distributors Raystech Group, Supply Partners and Tradezone during a formal signing ceremony at the 2025 All-Energy Australia ...

