Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Mammoth Mountain to Elevate Outdoor Adventures

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced a multi-year partnership with Mammoth Mountain as part of a campaign designed to inspire outdoor exploration and create memorable experiences for adventure seekers. The partnership highlights the capabilities of the Hyundai SUV and XRT vehicle line up and Hyundai's commitment to adventure, safety, and innovation on and off the road.

"We go the distance to champion California's backyard because it's our backyard too," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "We saw this partnership with Mammoth Mountain as a great opportunity to showcase the capability of our SUV and XRT vehicle lineup and show adventure seekers how Hyundai can take them and their families on any journey from the mountains and beyond."

Whether conquering rugged terrain or providing comfort and safety for family trips, Hyundai XRT vehicles, including the Palisade XRT Pro, Tucson XRT, and Santa Fe XRT SUVs, are engineered to be adventure-ready for both thrill-seekers and families. They are built for off-road adventure and offer versatility. With Mammoth Mountain serving as a premier California destination for world-class snowboarders, skiers and families alike, Hyundai's vehicles are perfectly suited to take guests on any journey, from exhilarating slopes to unforgettable family getaways.

"Mammoth is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with Hyundai," said Eric Clark, CEO and President, Mammoth Mountain. "Grounded in shared values of fun, adventure, and family inclusion, this collaboration was a natural fit from the start. We're excited to join forces in celebrating our shared backyard and can't wait to see what we create together."

The 360-degree, multi-year partnership with Mammoth Mountain will include a variety of digital and on-site branding, merchandise and advertising opportunities, as well as custom social content to be shared on Hyundai and Mammoth channels.

The custom content will include a social and creative campaign featuring Woolly, Mammoth Mountain's beloved mascot. Exclusive video and photos will showcase Woolly alongside Hyundai XRT vehicles, providing fans with a unique and engaging perspective on Mammoth Mountain and the Hyundai adventure experience.

Hyundai will also have two permanent vehicle displays at the resort, as well as winter and summer activation opportunities at key times. Hyundai will sponsor Mammoth Mountain's signature kickoff event, "Night of Lights," and support community initiatives throughout the season, which may include programs like LA's "After School All-Stars."

The partnership will launch at Mammoth's Night of Lights event on Saturday, December 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT. Night of Lights is a magical evening at Mammoth Mountain featuring an annual holiday celebration with fireworks, live music, family-friendly activities and festive cheer.

As a sponsor of Night of Lights, Hyundai will have a vehicle display in The Village. Hyundai is also partnering with local Mammoth coffee vendor, Black Velvet Coffee, to offer guests warm beverages on site, including a bespoke Hyundai espresso drink. The mobile "Après Ski Café" will be towed behind a Palisade XRT Pro, and guests can also receive custom s'mores kits and co-branded wool socks and hand-warming phone chargers.

To amplify the celebration, select influencers, including family and lifestyle creators, snowboarders, skiers, and photographers, will embark on a thrilling road trip to Mammoth in Hyundai SUVs such as the all-new Palisade XRT Pro. Over the weekend, they'll create and share content featuring Hyundai vehicles in stunning alpine settings, showcase off-road winter driving, and highlight activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and VIP access to Night of Lights. Their stories will bring Hyundai's adventure-ready spirit to life across social platforms, igniting excitement in the audience.

As part of Hyundai's broader commitment to supporting California's spirit of adventure and outdoor communities, Hyundai will also be a proud supporter of the lifeguards in San Diego, with more details to be announced in early 2026.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

