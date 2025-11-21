Open Campus and Animoca Brands partner with Nasdaq-listed ANPA for US$50 million EDU token strategy

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Campus , the community-led DAO building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education, and Animoca Brands have formed a strategic partnership with Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited ("ANPA") (NASDAQ: ANPA). In connection with this landmark agreement, U.S.-listed ANPA will make its first major venture into crypto by purchasing up to US$50 million in EDU tokens over the next 24 months through open-market and over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. As part of this partnership, Animoca Brands will make a contribution of US$3 million of EDU tokens.

ANPA will enter the education finance (EduFi) market and collaborate with Open Campus and Animoca Brands to build tokenization infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and Web3. By leveraging its corporate client network of over 190 publicly listed companies across Hong Kong and the United States, ANPA aims to accelerate institutional adoption of EduFi and expand real-world utility for the EDU token, which is the governance token for the Open Campus DAO and the native gas token for EDU Chain. As a provider of ESG reporting and compliance services, ANPA will also work with Open Campus to establish an ecosystem of sustainable financing in emerging markets, channeling capital toward education, inclusion, and impact-driven initiatives.

ANPA's purchase of EDU tokens, which will be used primarily for staking, governance, and ANPA's EduFi market entry strategy, underscores growing institutional conviction in the importance of blockchain-driven solutions for education.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: "Education is the foundation of opportunity, and blockchain offers a powerful tool to enhance access and financial literacy worldwide. By advancing EduFi in partnership with ANPA and Open Campus, we are empowering learners and reshaping the future of education to be more transparent and inclusive. In the U.S. alone, the student loan market is worth $1.8 trillion and urgently needs targeted innovation and disruption-which we believe EduFi can provide."

Matthew Chan, CEO of ANPA, said: "We see immense potential in blockchain to transform education finance into an accessible, transparent ecosystem. The partnership with Animoca Brands and Open Campus and our strategic investment in EDU tokens reflect our conviction in this vision and our commitment to supporting a next-generation Web3-powered EduFi platform."

Mohamed Ezeldin, president of Open Campus, said "For too long, education has stood in the shadows of innovation. Open Campus was built to bring learning into the same orbit of progress that has already reshaped other industries. Partnering with ANPA is a defining moment in the mission of Open Campus: not only will new capital flow into EDU token, but we are also emphasizing the conviction that education finance deserves the same ownership, transparency, and opportunity that blockchain has already brought to other sectors. We're building the financial layer for education to finally align incentives between learners, educators, and the institutions that serve them."

About Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ANPA) is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing high quality financial print materials in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. The Company offers to its customers a wide range of convenient and quality financial printing services, from typesetting, proofreading, translation, design and printing. In addition, it also offered advisory services such as conducting internal control assessment and environmental, social and governance performance evaluation as well as other services including provision of co-working space at its leased office.

About Open Campus

Open Campus is a community-led DAO that is building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education. Core contributors to the Open Campus DAO include Animoca Brands , TinyTap , NewCampus , RiseIn , and HackQuest . Together, they are working with Open Campus to enhance the education system for teachers, learners, and institutions by using innovative blockchain protocols and funding initiatives. Open Campus has launched EDU Chain, a Layer 3 blockchain on Arbitrum Orbit designed for on-chain education finance (EduFi), powered by the EDU token.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a global digital assets leader building blockchain and tokenized assets to advance the future of Web3 innovation. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast. Animoca Brands is recognized for building digital asset platforms such as the Moca Network, Open Campus, and The Sandbox, as well as institutional grade assets; providing digital asset services to help Web3 companies launch and grow; and investing in frontier Web3 technology, with a portfolio of over 600 companies and altcoin assets. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok .

