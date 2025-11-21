MINISO Group Holding Limited: MINISO Group Announces September Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

MINISO Group Momentum Further Accelerated: Same-Store GMV(1) Increased Mid-single Digit in September Quarter; Revenue Increased 28.2%; Adjusted Operating Profit Increased 14.8%;

MINISO Brand Added 102 Net New Stores in Mainland China with Strong Same-Store GMV(1) Growth ("SSSG") of High-single Digit for September Quarter;

TOP TOY Brand Revenue(2) Increased 111.4%, another New Quarterly Growth Record

MINISO Group Achieved the Milestone of 8,000 Stores Globally with Quarterly Revenue Surpassed RMB5 Billion for the First Time

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the "September Quarter" and the "First Nine Months", respectively).

Financial Highlights for the September Quarter

Revenue increased 28.2% year over year to RMB5,796.6 million (US$814.3 million), above the high end of the Company's previous guidance range of 25%-28%.

increased 28.2% year over year to RMB5,796.6 million (US$814.3 million), above the high end of the Company's previous guidance range of 25%-28%. All three of the Company's operating segments delivered an upward momentum in SSSG during the September Quarter, lifting group-level SSSG to a mid-single digit level. MINISO Brand's SSSG was mid-single digit year over year, underpinned by (i) an exceptional high-single-digit growth in mainland China, and (ii) a low-single-digit growth in overseas markets. TOP TOY Brand's SSSG advanced at a mid-single digit rate year over year.

during the September Quarter, lifting group-level SSSG to a mid-single digit level. Gross profit increased 27.6% year over year to RMB2,590.1 million (US$363.8 million).

increased 27.6% year over year to RMB2,590.1 million (US$363.8 million). Gross margin was 44.7%, compared to 44.9% in the same period last year.

was 44.7%, compared to 44.9% in the same period last year. Operating profit was RMB846.6 million (US$118.9 million), compared to RMB852.6 million in the same period last year.

was RMB846.6 million (US$118.9 million), compared to RMB852.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit (3) increased 14.8% year over year to RMB1,022.3 million (US$143.6 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.6%.

increased 14.8% year over year to RMB1,022.3 million (US$143.6 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.6%. Profit for the period was RMB443.2 million (US$62.3 million), compared to RMB648.3 million in the same period last year.

was RMB443.2 million (US$62.3 million), compared to RMB648.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net profit (3) increased 11.7% year over year to RMB766.8 million (US$107.7 million).

increased 11.7% year over year to RMB766.8 million (US$107.7 million). Adjusted net margin (3) was 13.2%, compared to 15.2% in the same period last year.

was 13.2%, compared to 15.2% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 18.8% year over year to RMB1,353.8 million (US$190.2 million).

increased 18.8% year over year to RMB1,353.8 million (US$190.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) was 23.4%, compared to 25.2% in the same period last year.

was 23.4%, compared to 25.2% in the same period last year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS (3) were both RMB2.48 (US$0.35), increased by 12.7% year over year.

were both RMB2.48 (US$0.35), increased by 12.7% year over year. Net cash from operating activities was RMB1,299.6 million (USD182.6 million) in the September Quarter, with an operating cash flow to adjusted net profit ratio of 1.7. Capital expenditure was RMB330.3 million (US$46.4 million) and free cash flow was RMB969.3 million (US$136.2 million) for the September Quarter.

Financial Highlights for the First Nine Months

Revenue increased 23.7% year over year to RMB15,189.8 million (US$2,133.7 million).

increased 23.7% year over year to RMB15,189.8 million (US$2,133.7 million). Gross profit increased 24.5% year over year to RMB6,747.0 million (US$947.7 million).

increased 24.5% year over year to RMB6,747.0 million (US$947.7 million). Gross margin was 44.4%, compared to 44.1% in the same period last year.

was 44.4%, compared to 44.1% in the same period last year. Operating profit was RMB2,392.5 million (US$336.1 million), compared to RMB2,347.4 million in the same period last year.

was RMB2,392.5 million (US$336.1 million), compared to RMB2,347.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit (3) increased 6.5% year over year to RMB2,608.8 million (US$366.5 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.2%.

increased 6.5% year over year to RMB2,608.8 million (US$366.5 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.2%. Profit for the period was RMB1,349.2 million (US$189.5 million), compared with RMB1,825.7 million in the same period last year.

was RMB1,349.2 million (US$189.5 million), compared with RMB1,825.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net profit (3) increased 6.1% year over year to RMB2,045.5 million (US$287.3 million), compared with RMB1,928.1 million in the same period last year.

increased 6.1% year over year to RMB2,045.5 million (US$287.3 million), compared with RMB1,928.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net margin (3) was 13.5%, compared to 15.7% in the same period last year.

was 13.5%, compared to 15.7% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 14.0% year over year to RMB3,540.6 million (US$497.3 million).

increased 14.0% year over year to RMB3,540.6 million (US$497.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) was 23.3%, compared to 25.3% in the same period last year.

was 23.3%, compared to 25.3% in the same period last year. Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (3) increased 7.8% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93).

increased 7.8% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93). Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (3) increased 8.5% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93).

increased 8.5% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93). Cash Position (4) was RMB7,766.2 million (US$1,090.9 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

was RMB7,766.2 million (US$1,090.9 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,313.8 million (US$325.0 million). Capital expenditure was RMB765.0 million (US$107.5 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,548.8 million (US$217.6 million) for the First Nine Months.

Operational Highlights

Total number of stores on group level was 8,138 as of September 30, 2025, achieving the milestone of 8,000 stores, with a year-over-year increase of 718 net new stores.

was 8,138 as of September 30, 2025, achieving the milestone of 8,000 stores, with a year-over-year increase of 718 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores was 7,831 as of September 30, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 645 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores in mainland China was 4,407 as of September 30, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 157 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets reached 3,424 as of September 30, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 488 net new stores.

was 7,831 as of September 30, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 645 net new stores. Number of TOP TOY stores was 307 as of September 30, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 73 net new stores.

Notes: (1) "Same-store GMV" refers to the GMV generated by those stores that opened prior to the beginning of the comparative periods and remained open as of the end of the comparative periods and closed for less than 30 days during both comparative periods. "SSSG" refers to the year-over-year growth of same-store GMV. (2) Represents only revenue generated from external parties. (3) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information. (4) "Cash position" refers to the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits with original maturity over three months, and other investments recorded as current assets. The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's store network and its changes on a year-over-year basis. The number of directly operated stores reached 700 on group level. 75.7% of new MINISO stores in the past twelve months were located in overseas markets.



As of

YoY

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025

Number of stores on group level 7,420 8,138

718 Number of MINISO stores 7,186 7,831

645 Mainland China 4,250 4,407

157 -Directly operated stores 29 21

(8) -Stores operated under MINISO Retail Partner model 4,196 4,358

162 -Stores operated under distributor model 25 28

3 Overseas 2,936 3,424

488 -Directly operated stores 422 637

215 -Stores operated under MINISO Retail Partner model 372 429

57 -Stores operated under distributor model 2,142 2,358

216 Number of TOP TOY stores 234 307

73 -Directly operated stores 29 42

13 -Stores operated under TOP TOY Retail Partner model(1) 205 258

53 -Stores operated under distributor model - 7

7









Note:







(1) TOP TOY Retail Partner model is a hybrid store operation model similar to MINISO Retail Partner model, taking advantageous elements from the franchise store model and the directly operated chain store model, both of which are industry norms.

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "We are thrilled to see two significant milestones achieved by MINISO Group in the September Quarter: quarterly revenue surpassed RMB 5 billion for the first time, and MINISO Group's global store counts exceeded 8,000. In the September Quarter, MINISO mainland China delivered an exceptional performance, with over 100 net new stores on a quarterly basis and a high-single-digit level SSSG in this quarter. Both net store expansion and SSSG demonstrated sequential acceleration. Against the backdrop of a highly competitive physical retail environment in domestic market, MINISO mainland China's outstanding results further underscored our ability to respond agilely, execute effectively, and leverage the resilience of our business model. SSSG in MINISO mainland China from year to date reached low-single digit. We are steadily progressing toward our goal of achieving full-year positive SSSG for MINISO mainland China in 2025."

"MINISO overseas had also shown sequential improvement in its same-store GMV, with growth accelerating to low-single digit in the September Quarter. Our strategic markets, such as North America and Europe, continued to deliver outstanding SSSG. We expected to see more momentum from SSSG in the growth of overseas markets, signaling a higher-quality growth that is more sustainable and carries lower operational risk. Meanwhile, we were thrilled to see that the operating margin of MINISO overseas directly operated business has year-over-year improvement, which demonstrated continuous and steady improvement in MINISO's fundamental operational strengths. Notably, TOP TOY achieved a remarkable 111.4% year-over-year revenue increase in the September Quarter, significantly exceeding our expectations and demonstrating its strong market leadership and growth potential in the pop toy industry." Mr. Ye continued.

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "The year-over-year revenue growth on group level reached 28.2%, above our previous guidance. Adjusted operating profit increased 14.8% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 17.6%, with year-over-year margin contraction sequentially narrowing from previous quarters, both in line with our previous guidance. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.8% year over year, with a trend of sequential quarterly acceleration in year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 23.4%."

" Net cash from operating cash flow was RMB1,299.6 million in this quarter, with an operating cash flow to adjusted net profit ratio of 1.7. As of September 30, our cash position reached RMB7.77 billion. Net cash from operating cash flow for the First Nine Months reached 2,313.8 million, surpassing adjusted net profit in the same period. It demonstrated our solid financial position, high-quality profitability and efficient management ability in working capital, and further underscored the resilience and robust operational cash flow generation of our business that will fuel our future high-quality growth." Mr. Zhang concluded.

Operational Updates

October 2025: According to the Company's preliminary estimates, the SSSG for MINISO mainland China reached a low-teens level for the whole month of October.

Financial Results for the September Quarter

Revenue was RMB5,796.6 million (US$814.3 million), representing an increase of 28.2% year over year.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 22.9% year over year to RMB5,221.5 million (US$733.5 million), including (i) an increase of 19.3% in revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China, accelerating sequentially by quarters in 2025, and (ii) an increase of 27.7% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. Overseas revenue contributed to 44.3% of revenue from MINISO brand.

Revenue from TOP TOY brand(1) increased by 111.4% to RMB574.5 million (US$80.7 million).

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB3,206.6 million (US$450.4 million), representing an increase of 28.6% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB2,590.1 million (US$363.8 million), representing an increase of 27.6% year over year.

Gross margin was 44.7%, compared to 44.9% in the same period last year.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,429.9 million (US$200.9 million), representing an increase of 43.5% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,333.9 million (US$187.4 million), representing an increase of 36.5% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the Company's investments into directly operated stores to pursue the future success of the Company's business, especially in strategic overseas markets such as the U.S. market. As of September 30, 2025, total number of directly operated stores on the group level was 700, compared to 480 as of September 30, 2024. In the September Quarter, revenue from directly operated stores increased 69.9%, while related expenses including rental and related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses together with payroll excluding share-based compensation expenses increased 40.7%, decelerating from the year-over-year increase of 71.4% and 56.3% in March and June quarter of 2025, respectively. Promotion and advertising expenses increased 43.3%, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 3% in both comparative periods. Licensing expenses increased 20.8%, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 3% in both comparative periods as well. Logistics expenses increased 23.3% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB343.8 million (US$48.3 million), representing an increase of 45.6% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB264.0 million (US$37.1 million), representing an increase of 21.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase of personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business. The increase in equity-settled share-based payment expenses was mainly related to TOP TOY brand.

Other net income was RMB34.3 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB36.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a larger net foreign exchange loss compared with the same period last year, partially offset by an increase in investment income from wealth management products.

Operating profit was RMB846.6 million (US$118.9 million), compared with RMB852.6 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted operating profit(2) was RMB1,022.3 million (US$143.6 million), representing an increase of 14.8% year over year, with adjusted operating margin of 17.6%. The year-over-year contraction in adjusted operating margin has narrowed sequentially from 4.2 percentage points in the March quarter, to 2.3 percentage points in the June quarter and further narrowed down to 2.1 percentage points in the September Quarter.

Net finance cost was RMB104.5 million (US$14.7 million), compared to net finance income of RMB7.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in finance cost was due to (i) increased interest expenses in relation to the equity linked securities issued by the Company in January 2025 (the "Equity Linked Securities") and the bank loans used for the acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd*(??????????) ("Yonghui"), both of which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2), and (ii) increased interest expenses on lease liabilities corresponding to the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax was RMB145.1 million (US$20.4 million), compared to share of profit of RMB2.0 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly attributable to share of loss in Yonghui, which has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Other gain was RMB73.2 million (US$10.3 million), mainly attributable to gain from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact, which was in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Effective tax rate was 33.9%, compared to 24.8% in the same period last year.

Adjusted effective tax rate(2) was 22.8%, which excluded the impact on effective tax rate as a result of adjusted items, compared to 23.8% in the same period last year.

Profit for the period was RMB443.2 million (US$62.3 million), compared to RMB648.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net profit(2) was RMB766.8 million (US$107.7 million), increased by 11.7% year over year.

Adjusted net margin(2) was 13.2%, compared to 15.2% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was RMB1,353.8 million (US$190.2 million), representing an increase of 18.8% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) was 23.4%, compared to 25.2% in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB1.44 (US$0.20) in the September Quarter, compared with RMB2.08 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS(2) were both RMB2.48 (US$0.35) in the September Quarter, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year from RMB2.20 in the same period last year.

Net cash from operating activities was RMB1,299.6 million (USD182.6 million) in the September Quarter, with an operating cash flow to adjusted net profit ratio of 1.7. Capital expenditure was RMB330.3 million (US$46.4 million) and free cash flow was RMB969.3 million (US$136.2 million) for the September Quarter.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months

Revenue was RMB15,189.8 million (US$2,133.7 million), representing an increase of 23.7% year over year.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 19.8% to RMB13,870.5 million (US$1,948.4 million), including (i) an increase of 14.1% in revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China, and (ii) an increase of 28.7% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. The overseas revenue contributed to 42.1% of revenue from MINISO brand, compared to 39.2% in the same period last year.

Revenue from TOP TOY brand(1) increased by 87.9% to RMB1,316.6 million (US$184.9 million).

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB8,442.8 million (US$1,185.9 million), representing an increase of 23.0% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB6,747.0 million (US$947.7 million), representing an increase of 24.5% year over year.

Gross margin reached 44.4%, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3 percentage point.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB3,610.9 million (US$507.2 million), increased by 43.4% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB3,501.0 million (US$491.8 million), increased by 42.4% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB847.5 million (US$119.0 million), increased by 29.4% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB741.1 million (US$104.1 million), increased by 20.9% year over year.

Other net income was RMB132.5 million (US$18.6 million), compared to RMB78.5 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to (i) a net foreign exchange gain compared with a net foreign exchange loss in the same period last year, and (ii) an increase in investment income from wealth management products.

Operating profit was RMB2,392.5 million (US$336.1 million), compared to RMB2,347.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted operating profit(2) was RMB2,608.8 million (US$366.5 million), representing an increase of 6.5% year over year.

Net finance cost was RMB232.9 million (US$32.7 million), compared to net finance income of RMB41.9 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in finance cost was due to (i) increased interest expenses in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for the acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui, both of which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2), and (ii) increased interest expenses on lease liabilities corresponding to the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax was RMB284.1 million (US$39.9 million), compared with share of profit of RMB2.3 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly attributable to share of loss in Yonghui, which has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Other expenses was RMB11.2 million (US$1.6 million), mainly attributable to loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives, which were in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Effective tax rate was 27.6%, compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.

Adjusted effective tax rate(2) was 20.1%, which excluded the impact on effective tax rate as a result of adjusted items, compared to 22.7% in the same period last year.

Profit for the period was RMB1,349.2 million (US$189.5 million), compared to RMB1,825.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net profit(2) was RMB2,045.5 million (US$287.3 million), compared to RMB1,928.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net margin(2) was 13.5%, compared to 15.7% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 14.0% year over year to RMB3,540.6 million (US$497.3 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) was 23.3%, compared to 25.3% in the same period last year.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB4.40 (US$0.62), compared to RMB5.84 in the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB4.36 (US$0.61), compared to RMB5.80 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per ADS(2) increased 7.8% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93), compared to RMB6.16 in the same period last year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS(2) increased 8.5% year over year to RMB6.64 (US$0.93), compared to RMB6.12 in the same period last year.

Cash position, which was the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits, and other investments recorded as current assets was RMB7,766.2 million (US$1,090.9 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,313.8 million (US$325.0 million). Capital expenditure was RMB765.0 million (US$107.5 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,548.8 million (US$217.6 million) for the First Nine Months.

Notes: (1) Revenue from TOP TOY brand only represents revenue generated from external parties. (2) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Exchange Rate

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2025, which was RMB7.1190 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, MINISO considers and uses adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. MINISO defines adjusted operating profit as operating profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses. MINISO calculates adjusted operating margin by dividing adjusted operating profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted effective tax rate as the effective tax rate excluding the tax impact of adjusted items under non-IFRS financial measures. MINISO defines adjusted net profit as profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, gain or loss from fair value change of derivatives, issuance cost of derivatives and interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities, interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui, and share of profit or loss of Yonghui, net of tax. MINISO calculates adjusted net margin by dividing adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net profit plus depreciation and amortization, finance costs excluding interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the period. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ADSs represented by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share in the same way as it calculates adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS, except that it uses the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis as the denominator instead of the number of ADSs represented by these ordinary shares.

MINISO presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. These non-IFRS financial measures enable the management to assess its operating results without considering the impacts of the aforementioned non-cash and other adjustment items that MINISO does not consider to be indicative of its operating performance in the future. Accordingly, MINISO believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as the management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-IFRS financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect MINISO's operations. Further, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to profit, net profit margin, basic and diluted earnings per share and basic and diluted earnings per ADS, as applicable, or any other measures of performance or as indicators of MINISO's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review MINISO's historical non-IFRS financial measures in light of the most directly comparable IFRS measures, as shown below. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing MINISO's data comparatively. MINISO encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "is/are likely to", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MINISO's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MINISO's mission, goals and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the market of branded variety retail of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of MINISO's products; expectations regarding MINISO's relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO Retail Partners, local distributors, and other business partners; competition in the industry; proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO's business and the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

1,436,939

1,919,666

269,654 Right-of-use assets

4,172,083

5,008,473

703,536 Intangible assets

8,802

98,185

13,792 Goodwill

21,418

225,840

31,724 Deferred tax assets

181,948

216,410

30,399 Other investments

123,399

147,944

20,782 Trade and other receivables

341,288

149,312

20,974 Term deposits

140,183

-

- Financial derivative assets

-

1,108,926

155,770 Interests in equity-accounted investees

38,567

6,030,265

847,066

















6,464,627

14,905,021

2,093,697













Current assets











Other investments

100,000

4,396,781

617,612 Inventories

2,750,389

3,287,721

461,823 Trade and other receivables

2,207,013

2,709,889

380,656 Cash and cash equivalents

6,328,121

3,099,079

435,325 Restricted cash

1,026

7,138

1,003 Term deposits

268,952

263,182

36,969

















11,655,501

13,763,790

1,933,388













Total assets

18,120,128

28,668,811

4,027,085

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 EQUITY











Share capital

94

94

13 Additional paid-in capital

4,683,577

2,902,595

407,725 Other reserves

1,329,126

2,204,724

309,696 Retained earnings

4,302,177

5,636,230

791,717













Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

10,314,974

10,743,643

1,509,151 Non-controlling interests

40,548

84,197

11,827













Total equity

10,355,522

10,827,840

1,520,978













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Contract liabilities

35,145

23,271

3,269 Loans and borrowings

4,310

5,622,289

789,758 Other payables

59,842

71,585

10,055 Lease liabilities

1,903,137

2,308,889

324,328 Financial derivative liabilities

-

1,464,479

205,714 Deferred income

34,983

33,294

4,677

















2,037,417

9,523,807

1,337,801

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)

















As at

As at



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 Current liabilities











Contract liabilities

323,292

287,242

40,349 Loans and borrowings

566,955

1,886,022

264,928 Trade and other payables

3,943,988

4,292,129

602,913 Lease liabilities

635,357

1,168,637

164,157 Deferred income

5,376

1,294

182 Current taxation

252,221

252,315

35,442 Redemption liabilities arising from preferred shares

-

429,525

60,335

















5,727,189

8,317,164

1,168,306













Total liabilities

7,764,606

17,840,971

2,506,107













Total equity and liabilities

18,120,128

28,668,811

4,027,085

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 Revenue

4,522,577

5,796,645

814,250

12,281,320

15,189,757

2,133,693 Cost of sales

(2,492,601)

(3,206,573)

(450,425)

(6,861,558)

(8,442,767)

(1,185,948)

























Gross profit

2,029,976

2,590,072

363,825

5,419,762

6,746,990

947,745 Other income

5,327

3,549

499

18,025

8,919

1,253 Selling and distribution expenses

(996,461)

(1,429,853)

(200,850)

(2,518,549)

(3,610,875)

(507,217) General and administrative expenses

(236,208)

(343,802)

(48,294)

(654,781)

(847,458)

(119,042) Other net income

36,758

34,280

4,815

78,454

132,519

18,615 Reversal of credit loss/(credit loss) on trade and other receivables

13,170

(7,678)

(1,079)

9,564

(21,128)

(2,968) Impairment loss on non-current assets

-

-

-

(5,104)

(16,450)

(2,311)

























Operating profit

852,562

846,568

118,916

2,347,371

2,392,517

336,075 Finance income

25,067

20,276

2,848

99,673

86,112

12,096 Finance costs

(17,227)

(124,805)

(17,531)

(57,822)

(319,041)

(44,815)

























Net finance income/(cost)

7,840

(104,529)

(14,683)

41,851

(232,929)

(32,719) Share of profit/(loss) of equity-accounted investees, net of tax

2,009

(145,105)

(20,383)

2,310

(284,051)

(39,900) Other gain/(expenses)

-

73,214

10,284

-

(11,198)

(1,573)

























Profit before taxation

862,411

670,148

94,134

2,391,532

1,864,339

261,883 Income tax expense

(214,090)

(226,950)

(31,879)

(565,832)

(515,151)

(72,363)

























Profit for the period

648,321

443,198

62,255

1,825,700

1,349,188

189,520

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

641,765

440,539

61,881

1,811,867

1,346,569

189,152 Non-controlling interests

6,556

2,659

374

13,833

2,619

368

























Earnings per share for ordinary shares























-Basic

0.52

0.36

0.05

1.46

1.10

0.15 -Diluted

0.52

0.36

0.05

1.45

1.09

0.15

























Earnings per ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary shares) -Basic

2.08

1.44

0.20

5.84

4.40

0.62 -Diluted

2.08

1.44

0.20

5.80

4.36

0.61



























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

(Expressed in thousands)































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Profit for the period

648,321

443,198

62,255

1,825,700

1,349,188

189,520

























Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:























Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations

8,863

(17,451)

(2,451)

15,708

(5,776)

(811)

























Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

8,863

(17,451)

(2,451)

15,708

(5,776)

(811)

























Total comprehensive income for the period

657,184

425,747

59,804

1,841,408

1,343,412

188,709

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

645,096

425,972

59,836

1,823,139

1,343,373

188,704 Non-controlling interests

12,088

(225)

(32)

18,269

39

5





























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 RMB'000 RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of operating profit for the period to adjusted operating profit























Operating profit

852,562

846,568

118,916

2,347,371

2,392,517

336,075 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based payment expenses

37,883

175,728

24,684

102,390

216,314

30,385 Adjusted operating profit

890,445

1,022,296

143,600

2,449,761

2,608,831

366,460 Adjusted operating margin

19.7 %

17.6 %

17.6 %

19.9 %

17.2 %

17.2 %

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in percentages)























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate:

















Effective tax rate

24.8 %

33.9 %

23.7 %

27.6 %





















Impact on effective tax rate as a result of adjusted items

(1.0) %

(11.1) %

(1.0) %

(7.5) %

Adjusted effective tax rate

23.8 %

22.8 %

22.7 %

20.1 %



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands, except for per share, per ADS data and percentages)





























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net profit:























Profit for the period

648,321

443,198

62,255

1,825,700

1,349,188

189,520 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based payment expenses

37,883

175,728

24,684

102,390

216,314

30,385 Gain from fair value change of derivatives(1)

-

(73,214)

(10,284)

-

(33,466)

(4,701) Issuance cost of derivatives(2)

-

-

-

-

44,664

6,274 Interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui

-

75,306

10,578

-

203,657

28,608 -Interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities(3)

-

51,092

7,177

-

140,977

19,803 -Interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui

-

24,214

3,401

-

62,680

8,805 Share of loss of Yonghui, net of tax

-

145,804

20,481

-

265,139

37,244

























Adjusted net profit

686,204

766,822

107,714

1,928,090

2,045,496

287,330 Adjusted net margin

15.2 %

13.2 %

13.2 %

15.7 %

13.5 %

13.5 %

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

679,461

763,224

107,209

1,913,891

2,041,853

286,818 Non-controlling interests

6,743

3,598

505

14,199

3,643

512

























Adjusted net earnings per share(4)























-Basic

0.55

0.62

0.09

1.54

1.66

0.23 -Diluted

0.55

0.62

0.09

1.53

1.66

0.23

























Adjusted net earnings per ADS (Each ADS represents 4 ordinary shares)























-Basic

2.20

2.48

0.35

6.16

6.64

0.93 -Diluted

2.20

2.48

0.35

6.12

6.64

0.93

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 RMB'000 RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of adjusted net profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:























Adjusted net profit

686,204

766,822

107,714

1,928,090

2,045,496

287,330 Add back:























Depreciation and amortization

222,259

310,554

43,623

555,390

864,570

121,445 Finance costs excluding interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui

17,227

49,499

6,953

57,822

115,384

16,207 Income tax expense

214,090

226,950

31,879

565,832

515,151

72,363 Adjusted EBITDA

1,139,780

1,353,825

190,169

3,107,134

3,540,601

497,345 Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.2 %

23.4 %

23.4 %

25.3 %

23.3 %

23.3 %

Notes: (1) The gain or loss from fair value change of derivatives was a non-cash gain or expense that was related to the fair value of the Equity Linked Securities and call spread. It was determined primarily by movements in the underlying share price. (2) The issuance cost of derivatives was a one-off expense that was related to the Equity Linked Securities. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the RMB51.1 million interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities included RMB46.2 million non-cash portion and RMB4.9 million cash expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the RMB141.0 million interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities included RMB127.0 million non-cash portion and RMB14.0 million cash expense. (4) Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)



Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,







2024

2025

YoY 2024

2025

YoY



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

Revenue































MINISO Brand

4,249,307

5,221,476

733,456

22.9 %

11,573,972

13,870,480

1,948,375

19.8 % -Mainland China

2,438,555

2,909,171

408,648

19.3 %

7,031,354

8,024,158

1,127,147

14.1 % -Overseas

1,810,752

2,312,305

324,808

27.7 %

4,542,618

5,846,322

821,228

28.7 % TOP TOY Brand

271,797

574,523

80,703

111.4 %

700,717

1,316,581

184,939

87.9 % Others (1)

1,473

646

91

(56.1) %

6,631

2,696

379

(59.3) %



4,522,577

5,796,645

814,250

28.2 %

12,281,320

15,189,757

2,133,693

23.7 %

Note: (1) "Others" refers to revenue generated from other operating segments such as "WonderLife", which was a secondary brand targeting on lower-tier cities in mainland China, aggregated and presented as "others". As the MINISO brand increasingly penetrated into lower-tier cities in mainland China, "WonderLife" has become marginalized.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA





As of









September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

YoY

By City Tiers













First-tier cities

563

584

21

Second-tier cities

1,771

1,817

46

Third- or lower-tier cities

1,916

2,006

90

Total

4,250

4,407

157



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN OVERSEAS MARKETS



















As of







September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

YoY

By Regions





Asia excluding China

1,572

1,748

176

North America

294

421

127

Latin America

598

684

86

Europe

260

337

77

Others

212

234

22

Total 2,936

3,424

488



*For identification purpose only

SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited