Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that as at 20 November 2025, its issued share capital consists of 665,297,482 common shares.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 665,297,482.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, to the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project (Demande 11618) located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

