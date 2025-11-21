In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules above 600 W, remained flat at $0.088/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, according to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on November 18. By contrast, upstream cell prices continued to soften. According to the same report, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 0.77% to $0.0388/W. TOPCon cell prices have now fallen for four consecutive weeks, down 2.7% since early October, while module ...

