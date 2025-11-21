Scientists in Ghana have developed a device that combines a conventional solar PV-powered steam cooker with sand-based thermal energy storage. The system can achieve a thermal efficiency of 38.9% and has a payback period of 4.5 years.A research group from Ghana has developed a solar PV-powered steam cooker (ISESC) with sand-based thermal energy storage (TES). "The potential of sand, given its thermal stability and low cost, has not been widely investigated. Existing research primarily utilizes diodes, resistive heaters, or induction systems as heat sources, with limited exploration of direct steam ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...