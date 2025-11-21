Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Dry Systems Held 70% of the Market Share; Hybrid Designs to Expand at a 6.9% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the electrostatic precipitators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.98 billion in 2025 to USD 12.25 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.4%. Fabric filters boast over 99.9% efficiency for particles above 5 µm, electrostatic systems remain the preferred choice for handling high-temperature, large-volume gas streams.

Stricter air quality regulations, especially around particulate matter, and the revival of biomass and waste-to-energy initiatives are fueling this growth. The shift toward hybrid scrubber setups and bundled IoT-enabled software is reshaping vendor strategies.

Trends and Future Developments:

Emerging Preference for Combined Particle Control Systems

Advanced dual-function systems that blend electrostatic and wet scrubbing methods are gaining traction for handling sticky emissions. These setups improve pollutant capture, reduce operational risks in industrial exhausts, and offer better energy efficiency. As environmental standards tighten around organic condensates, such hybrid technologies are becoming essential for long-term viability in air purification markets.

Resurgence of Renewable Waste Conversion Initiatives

Stricter waste regulations are fueling interest in energy recovery systems that also capture carbon. New facilities are emerging with advanced emission controls and materials built to withstand harsh conditions. As global projects expand, especially in regions like the Middle East, there's growing demand for adaptable solutions that manage diverse waste streams. Incentives linked to carbon removal are making these ventures more financially attractive, prompting manufacturers to adopt integrated designs that tackle multiple pollutants efficiently.

Electrostatic Precipitator Segmentation Overview:

Product Segmentation

Dry ESP

Wet ESP

Hybrid/Integrated ESP

Membrane-based ESP

Design Variants

Plate ESP

Tubular ESP

Component Breakdown

Hardware

Software

Services

Industry Applications

Power Generation

Cement and Lime Processing

Waste-to-Energy/Biomass

Chemical and Petrochemical

Metals and Mining

Food and Pharmaceutical Processing

Others

By Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of the electrostatic precipitator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electrostatic-precipitator-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electrostatic Precipitator Companies:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thermax Ltd.

Ducon Technologies Inc.

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

Balcke-Derr GmbH

Lodge Cottrell Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Hamon Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Inova

KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.

Alstom Power (GE Vernova)

GE Steam Power

Southern E&C

Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment

Beltran Technologies

Feida Group

CleanAir Engineering

Geographical Coverage:

Europe is steering investments into advanced waste-to-energy and carbon capture collaborations, with tighter regulations prompting upgrades in emission control systems.

North America is focusing on modernizing existing setups, encouraged by policy-driven incentives, while Canada's early adoption of integrated facilities sets a precedent for others.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:??

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market: The report breaks down the market by system type, materials used, compatible solar technologies, key applications, end-users, and regions. It covers everything from mounting styles and construction materials to where and how these systems are deployed-across homes, large-scale projects, and global markets.

Get Full Report Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solar-pv-mounting-systems-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Power Transformer Market: The report provides a detailed market breakdown based on several key factors. It segments by power rating-covering large, medium, and small systems-along with cooling methods such as air-cooled and oil-cooled types. Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Full Report Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/power-transformers-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence?

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?

For any inquiries, please contact:?

media@mordorintelligence.com??

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us?

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrostatic-precipitator-market-dry-systems-held-70-of-the-market-share-hybrid-designs-to-expand-at-a-6-9-cagr-to-2030--reports-mordor-intelligence-302623075.html