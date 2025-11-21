Anzeige
21.11.2025
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Dry Systems Held 70% of the Market Share; Hybrid Designs to Expand at a 6.9% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the electrostatic precipitators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.98 billion in 2025 to USD 12.25 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.4%. Fabric filters boast over 99.9% efficiency for particles above 5 µm, electrostatic systems remain the preferred choice for handling high-temperature, large-volume gas streams.

Mordor_Intelligence_Logo

Stricter air quality regulations, especially around particulate matter, and the revival of biomass and waste-to-energy initiatives are fueling this growth. The shift toward hybrid scrubber setups and bundled IoT-enabled software is reshaping vendor strategies.

Trends and Future Developments:

Emerging Preference for Combined Particle Control Systems

Advanced dual-function systems that blend electrostatic and wet scrubbing methods are gaining traction for handling sticky emissions. These setups improve pollutant capture, reduce operational risks in industrial exhausts, and offer better energy efficiency. As environmental standards tighten around organic condensates, such hybrid technologies are becoming essential for long-term viability in air purification markets.

Resurgence of Renewable Waste Conversion Initiatives

Stricter waste regulations are fueling interest in energy recovery systems that also capture carbon. New facilities are emerging with advanced emission controls and materials built to withstand harsh conditions. As global projects expand, especially in regions like the Middle East, there's growing demand for adaptable solutions that manage diverse waste streams. Incentives linked to carbon removal are making these ventures more financially attractive, prompting manufacturers to adopt integrated designs that tackle multiple pollutants efficiently.

Electrostatic Precipitator Segmentation Overview:

Product Segmentation

  • Dry ESP
  • Wet ESP
  • Hybrid/Integrated ESP
  • Membrane-based ESP

Design Variants

  • Plate ESP
  • Tubular ESP

Component Breakdown

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Industry Applications

  • Power Generation
  • Cement and Lime Processing
  • Waste-to-Energy/Biomass
  • Chemical and Petrochemical
  • Metals and Mining
  • Food and Pharmaceutical Processing
  • Others

By Regions

North America

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Nordic Countries
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN Countries
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of the electrostatic precipitator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electrostatic-precipitator-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electrostatic Precipitator Companies:

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
  • Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • Thermax Ltd.
  • Ducon Technologies Inc.
  • John Zink Hamworthy Combustion
  • Balcke-Derr GmbH
  • Lodge Cottrell Ltd.
  • Siemens Energy
  • Hamon Corporation
  • Hitachi Zosen Inova
  • KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.
  • Alstom Power (GE Vernova)
  • GE Steam Power
  • Southern E&C
  • Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment
  • Beltran Technologies
  • Feida Group
  • CleanAir Engineering

Geographical Coverage:

  • Europe is steering investments into advanced waste-to-energy and carbon capture collaborations, with tighter regulations prompting upgrades in emission control systems.
  • North America is focusing on modernizing existing setups, encouraged by policy-driven incentives, while Canada's early adoption of integrated facilities sets a precedent for others.

