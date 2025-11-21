Midea RAC Division: Midea Demonstrates Comprehensive Sustainable HVAC Lineup at C&R 2025 in Madrid

BERLIN, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 18 to 20, Midea Air Conditioning showcased a robust portfolio of sustainable innovations at C&R 2025, Spain's leading trade fair for air conditioning, heating, cooling and ventilation professionals. These include Midea's R290 series, ECOMASTER system, PortaSplit portable unit, and the modular H-Pack solution, highlighting its leadership in energy efficiency, natural refrigerants, and intelligent climate control.

Midea's R290 Series reflects the brand's "GREEN VISION BLUE FUTURE" philosophy. Recognized as the world's first enterprise to commercialize R290 air conditioning, Midea began its journey in 2010 with an UN-funded pilot production line. Today, the company operates 12 advanced production lines with an annual output capacity of 6.4 million units. Its R290 solutions have been widely adopted across global markets, contributing significantly to carbon reduction and influencing international standards for eco-friendly refrigerants.

Backed by a research force of over 10,000 engineers and 42 pilot laboratories, Midea has developed a full-spectrum R290 product matrix. These offerings span residential, commercial, and industrial applications, reflecting the company's strategic vision of making green technology scalable and accessible.

Another highlight was the ECOMASTER, an artificial intelligence (AI) energy-saving system that optimizes the performance of Midea appliances, particularly air conditioners, to reduce energy consumption. By continuously monitoring indoor conditions and external weather patterns, ECOMASTER executes real-time adjustments with a tolerance of ±0.3°C. This ensures consistent comfort while optimizing energy use, achieving over 30% in energy savings.

Integrated into models such as Solstice and Solunar, the system sets new benchmarks in efficiency. Solstice boasts an A+++ cooling and A++ heating rating, while Solunar achieves A++ cooling and A+ heating performance, both representing the next generation of smart, sustainable air conditioning.

The PortaSplit portable air conditioner also drew significant attention. Engineered for high performance and installation flexibility, it features a SEER rating of 6.1 and a SCOP rating of 4.0. Its design accommodates a wide range of European window types, including French balconies, attic rooftops, and horizontal sliders. This adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of housing styles, from modern apartments to heritage buildings. Demonstrations at the booth showcased its tool-free, three-step installation process, which has already driven strong market demand and a sell-out launch in France.

Also showcased was the H-Pack, a compact heating solution selected for this year's C&R Innovation Gallery, which spotlights low-GWP refrigerants, digital control, and circular economy principles. Engineered by Midea's European R&D team, the H-Pack utilizes eco-friendly R290 refrigerant and eliminates the need for an external unit. Its modular, indoor-ready design ensures seamless compatibility with gas boiler systems while simplifying installation and maintenance. Combining efficiency, versatility, and a space-saving structure, it delivers a cost-effective approach to modern heating. Live demonstrations by German experts further illustrated its user-friendly architecture and practical advantages in real-world applications.

Beyond product innovation, Midea fostered professional engagement through interactive workshops held throughout the event. These sessions facilitated technical exchange and deepened industry collaboration. The brand extended its presence beyond the exhibition hall through promotional campaigns featuring its dual sponsorships with Manchester City and Sevilla FC across Gran Vía, Feria de Madrid, and IFEMA, underscoring Midea's dedication to passion, community engagement, and high-performance excellence.

Midea continues to advance its mission of driving intelligent transformation across residential and industrial environments. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future shaped by human-machine collaboration. By integrating KUKA industrial robotics and MIRA home automation technologies, Midea aims to redefine efficiency and elevate human experience, empowering individuals to pursue creativity and progress.

