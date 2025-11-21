Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
21 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.059994
6.024507
6.084501
26859744
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.453682
5.899594
6.353276
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
264849
0.059994
Sub Total 8.A
264849
0.059994%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Depository Receipts
n/a
n/a
19000
0.004303
Right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
3
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
19003
0.004303%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/11/2025
21/11/2025
Cash
222092
0.050312
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
64421
0.014589
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
58485
0.013249
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
206407
0.046757
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
594486
0.134668
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/02/2026
23/02/2026
Cash
222092
0.050313
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
562876
0.127509
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
142242
0.032212
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
114
0.000020
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
70971
0.016072
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
20149
0.004564
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
33619
0.007603
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
20675
0.004675
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
39198
0.008880
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
98780
0.022370
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
8310
0.001881
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
58325
0.013213
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
9675
0.002190
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
5754
0.001302
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/08/2026
04/08/2026
Cash
37058
0.008395
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
19430
0.004400
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
2573
0.000582
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5349140
1.211821
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
391190
0.088597
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
126731
0.028710
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
258150
0.058468
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
2835
0.000638
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
70139
0.015874
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
212508
0.048142
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
14511895
3.287465
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2026
04/11/2026
Cash
11960
0.002705
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
2
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
47135
0.010675
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
7176
0.001620
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
219809
0.049769
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
1642
0.000371
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
1901
0.000425
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2026
16/12/2026
Cash
102461
0.023187
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
167973
0.038052
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2026
22/12/2026
Cash
5796
0.001304
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
1078639
0.244356
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/12/2026
24/12/2026
Cash
11532
0.002612
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
1006
0.000226
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
26385
0.005977
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
464122
0.105134
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2027
04/05/2027
Cash
53500
0.012120
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
9675
0.002190
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
14
0.000003
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
17276
0.003912
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
11191
0.002535
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
45532
0.010312
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
29582
0.006699
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
85352
0.019335
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
7311
0.001653
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
544
0.000123
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/10/2035
18/10/2035
Cash
4199
0.000946
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
23263
0.005262
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
26385
0.005971
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/11/2035
22/11/2035
Cash
11532
0.002612
Sub Total 8.B2
26575892
6.020204%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.689403
5.689403%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
20-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA