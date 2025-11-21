Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

21 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.059994 6.024507 6.084501 26859744 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.453682 5.899594 6.353276

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 264849 0.059994 Sub Total 8.A 264849 0.059994%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Depository Receipts n/a n/a 19000 0.004303 Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 3 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 19003 0.004303%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/11/2025 21/11/2025 Cash 222092 0.050312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 64421 0.014589 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 58485 0.013249 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 206407 0.046757 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 594486 0.134668 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/02/2026 23/02/2026 Cash 222092 0.050313 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 562876 0.127509 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 142242 0.032212 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/03/2026 06/03/2026 Cash 114 0.000020 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 70971 0.016072 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 20149 0.004564 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 33619 0.007603 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 20675 0.004675 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 39198 0.008880 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 98780 0.022370 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 8310 0.001881 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 58325 0.013213 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 9675 0.002190 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 5754 0.001302 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 37058 0.008395 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 19430 0.004400 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 2573 0.000582 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 5349140 1.211821 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 391190 0.088597 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2026 18/09/2026 Cash 126731 0.028710 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 258150 0.058468 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 2835 0.000638 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 70139 0.015874 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 212508 0.048142 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 14511895 3.287465 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2026 04/11/2026 Cash 11960 0.002705 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 2 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 47135 0.010675 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 7176 0.001620 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 219809 0.049769 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/12/2026 07/12/2026 Cash 1642 0.000371 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 1901 0.000425 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2026 16/12/2026 Cash 102461 0.023187 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2026 17/12/2026 Cash 167973 0.038052 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2026 22/12/2026 Cash 5796 0.001304 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 1078639 0.244356 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/12/2026 24/12/2026 Cash 11532 0.002612 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2027 05/01/2027 Cash 1006 0.000226 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 26385 0.005977 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 464122 0.105134 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2027 04/05/2027 Cash 53500 0.012120 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 9675 0.002190 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 14 0.000003 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 17276 0.003912 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 11191 0.002535 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 45532 0.010312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 29582 0.006699 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 85352 0.019335 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 7311 0.001653 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 544 0.000123 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/10/2035 18/10/2035 Cash 4199 0.000946 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 23263 0.005262 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 26385 0.005971 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/11/2035 22/11/2035 Cash 11532 0.002612 Sub Total 8.B2 26575892 6.020204%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.689403 5.689403% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

20-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA