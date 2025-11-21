Quest Global Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens 2025 Report for Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a leader in theISG Provider Lens Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions 2025 report across U.S. and Europe. The recognition cements Quest Global's position as a trusted partner for clients across the globe and highlights its ability to deliver mission-critical engineering and digital transformation services at scale to aerospace and defense clients.

According to the ISG Provider Lens report, Quest Global has been named as a Leader in several key categories across Aerospace and Defense value chain within the Overall Ecosystem and Mid-Sized & Specialist segments. In the U.S., the company has been positioned as a Leader across Engineering, Design and Innovation; Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and Aftermarket; Aerospace and Defense Services; and Technology Transformation and Consulting. In Europe, Quest Global has been recognized as a Leader in the Aerospace and Defense Services and Engineering, Design and Innovation categories for the Mid-Sized & Specialist segment.

The ISG Provider Lens report recognizes Quest Global for its deep domain expertise and advanced use of AI, IoT, and digital twins to tackle key challenges in the aerospace and defense industry. With strong multi-PLM capabilities enabling seamless data flow across design, manufacturing, and aftermarket functions, the company drives faster innovation and reliability for global clients. Its strategic acquisitions, including EXB Solutions, and the launch of Quest Defense Systems and Solutions (QDSS) in the U.S. have strengthened its software and mission-critical engineering expertise.

Speaking on the recognition, Rob Vatter, Executive President & Global Business Head for Aerospace & Defense at Quest Global, said, "Being named a Leader across multiple categories in the ISG Provider Lens report is a testament to our unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and innovation. As the aerospace and defense industry continues to evolve through digital transformation, our focus remains on empowering clients to design, build, and sustain smarter, safer, and more efficient systems that are ready for the future."

Swadhin Pradhan, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research, added, "Quest Global's industry expertise and focus on digital engineering helps drive innovation in the A&D space across key segments, including engines, avionics, structures, MRO, supply chain and emerging areas such as space and advanced air mobility."

With over two decades of engineering excellence and a presence across 18 countries, Quest Global continues to enable the world's leading aerospace and defense organizations to design, manufacture, and sustain products that are safer, more connected, and more efficient. The company's recognition as a Leader by ISG reaffirms its commitment to advancing engineering services that moves industries and the world forward.

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

