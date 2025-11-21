Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Launches Creator-Driven News Marketplace, Declares Legacy Media Obsolete

Introducing the "New Conglomerate" Model: A Revenue Lifeline for Independent Journalists, News Aggregators, and the Creator Economy

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), today announced a forward shift in the information economy from the collapse of ad-supported news. The company is announcing the Creator Economy for News, a sovereign monetization marketplace where independent correspondents, lifestyle influencers, and global news publishers earn revenue directly from their audiences.

The message is blunt: Legacy media is dead. Creator-driven, verified reality is next.

The "OnlyFans Model" for Information

The traditional news industry collapsed after platforms trained audiences to expect content for free. Digitalage adapts the proven direct-to-consumer economics of OnlyFans and Patreon, but applies them to verified live news, sports, and cultural reporting.

Creators gain access to:

Monthly recurring subscriptions

Micro-tipping

Pay-per-view reporting

Exclusive community access

No algorithmic punishment. No engagement traps. No advertiser censorship. Creators finally get a real business model.

The New Conglomerates: A Comeback for News Publishers

For the first time in a decade, News Publishers and New Conglomerates can directly monetize their dormant video libraries.

Using Digitalage's marketplace, they can republish:

Evergreen documentaries and historical archives

Classic interviews and investigative work

Cultural specials and decade retrospectives

Every asset becomes a new revenue stream. Every viewer becomes a direct customer.

News Is More Than Politics: The Revival of Culture

The industry forgot that most of daily life isn't political. Digitalage restores the full cultural spectrum:

Weather & Lifestyle

Weather doesn't require a studio. Charismatic creators can build paid communities with personality-driven daily updates.

Sports in the Fan Era

The new studio is the stadium seat. Superfans can live-stream reactions, commentary, and banter - and get paid for it.

Banter, Chisme, Community

The spirit of the classic morning show returns, but with revenue flowing to the hosts - not legacy networks.

2025 Patent Filings: The Technical Backbone of a Sovereign Platform

Digitalage is filing a fortress of patents to protect creators, authenticate reality, and guarantee integrity:

Identity-Verified Secure Messaging (App. No. 63/781,036):

Biometric-secured messaging for premium subscribers, journalists, and whistleblowers.

Hardware-Accelerated Truth Verification (App. No. 63/908,082):

Silicon-level authentication that evaluates live video credibility in under 20 ms, blocking AI deepfakes in real time.

YoYo Data Portability:

A proprietary system that lets creators bring their audiences and social graph with them, ending Big Tech lock-in.

"I cleared the deck because the industry needed a reset. We're done with curators who think they know what you should see. Digitalage is not a safe space. It's a real business built on direct fan-to-creator economics. The OnlyFans model works because it removes the middleman. We're bringing that to news."

"Whether you're a news publisher monetizing decades of archives or a creator covering weather, gossip, sports, or your neighborhood, Digitalage is your sovereign territory. You own the content. You keep the money. And with Yoti, we continue building the strongest age-verification and identity-security layer anywhere. No data mining. No manipulation. No gatekeepers."

Peter Michaels, Co-Founder of Digitalage and CEO of Hop-on, Inc.

