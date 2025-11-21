In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that India's solar generation potential was significantly hampered during September and October due to an intensified southwest monsoon, resulting in a 15% decrease in irradiance compared to the long-term average.India's solar generation potential was significantly hampered during September and October due to an intensified southwest monsoon, resulting in a 15% decrease in irradiance compared to the long-term average, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The effects were not uniform across the country, with some ...

