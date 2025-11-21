Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHHX | ISIN: US6475812060 | Ticker-Symbol: N1UA
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 10:32
44,000 Euro
-1,35 % -0,600
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00045,20012:44
44,00045,00011:49
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 11:29 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:

  1. as an ordinary resolution, THAT Dr. Yue Zhuge be re-elected as a director of the Company.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, private label products and livestreaming e-commerce, overseas study consulting services, and educational materials and distribution. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts
 For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sisi Zhao
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Tel: +86-10-6260-5568
Email: [email protected]

Ms. Rita Fong
FTI Consulting
Tel: +852 3768 4548
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.