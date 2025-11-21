Pivotal Trend Service Co., Ltd.: PTS Announces Official Launch of PMN on Republic -- Japan's First Compliant STO Offered in the United States

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Trend Service Co., Ltd. ("PTS") today announced the official launch of its flagship digital asset product, PMN (Pivotal Mining Note), on Republic, marking a significant milestone for the global digital securities industry. PMN becomes the first Japan-originated Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliantly offered in the United States, and the first STO launched following Republic's recent acquisition of INX.

Designed as a compliant, Bitcoin-linked financial product, PMN aims to transform institutional-grade Bitcoin mining exposure into an accessible, transparent, and user-centric investment opportunity. Built on long-term mining infrastructure and a regulated token framework, PMN provides investors with structured, real-economy Bitcoin production over a fixed 36-month term.

Strong Market Validation and Early Pre-Sale Success

PTS has already completed over USD 2 million in early PMN pre-sales from global institutional investors. This early traction validates PMN's yield model and underscores the growing demand for compliant, mining-based Bitcoin accumulation products - especially among long-term, stability-focused investors.

A Breakthrough for Cross-Border Digital Finance

For PTS, a company with more than a decade of operational experience in Japan's telecommunications infrastructure sector, the launch of PMN represents a pivotal step in its strategic transition into global digital asset infrastructure. Through strategic cooperation with top-tier Bitcoin mining companies, PMN is backed by real-world, professionally managed mining operations that ensure stability, transparency, and verifiable BTC output.

Republic + INX: A Unified, Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem

PMN is the first STO to launch after Republic completed its acquisition of INX, marking the operational integration of two regulated ecosystems:

Republic , a global leader in compliant private markets and digital financial innovation; and

, a global leader in compliant private markets and digital financial innovation; and INX, the first SEC-registered platform specifically built for security tokens.

This collaboration provides issuers like PTS with a unified channel for compliant capital formation today - and a regulated pathway for future secondary market possibilities.

"PMN represents more than a product launch - it demonstrates what a new generation of regulated, cross-border digital assets can achieve," said Doer Qu, CEO of PTS. "Our longstanding collaboration with INX and the strong support from the Republic team made it possible to bring PMN to market smoothly. We aim to make PMN a benchmark STO for the global industry."

A Product Built for Smart, Long-Term Bitcoin Accumulation

PMN allows investors to participate directly in real-world Bitcoin production via contracted hashrate, without operational complexity. The product offers structured exposure to BTC over a 36-month term, designed for investors seeking sustainable, compliant, mining-backed Bitcoin accumulation.

"With PMN, our mission is to democratize access to institutional-grade Bitcoin mining," said Merida Pan, CSO of PTS. "We believe regulated, transparent, mining-based financial products will play a major role in the next era of digital asset adoption."

About Pivotal Trend Service (PTS)

Pivotal Trend Service Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based digital infrastructure and security token solutions provider backed by over a decade of telecom operational expertise. PTS focuses on transforming real-economy infrastructure into compliant, globally accessible digital asset products that bridge traditional industries and the emerging digital financial system.

