Apollo Art Auctions brings Important Chinese, Himalayan and Japanese Works of Art To Auction.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fine Asian Art sale offers distinguished Asian lots from Neolithic to Qing dynasty Chinese pieces, in addition covering Tibet and Nepal, with a delicate selection of Japanese items, presents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors to acquire pieces that are not only visually compelling but steeped in history, cultural symbolism, and refined craftsmanship. Each object in this group carries significance that reaches across centuries, reflecting the beliefs, daily lives, and artistic priorities of the worlds that produced them.

Part of the sale is drawn from The Prince Collection, a superb assemblage formed between the 1990s and 2014 built by a well-established art collector with a royal provenance. Many of the pieces in this sale also originate from Europe's major art markets: London, Paris, Munich, Zurich and long-established private collections.

Lot 1003The Chinese bronze dragon mount stands as a powerful emblem of ancient Chinese musical culture. Dragons were revered as symbols of authority, vitality, and auspicious power, and mounts of this type were often fitted to large instrument stands or ceremonial furnishings. Cast with dynamic movement and executed with a stylised form, the mount evokes a period when bronze was a medium not only of utility but of heightened spiritual meaning. As a highlight in the collection, it appeals to those drawn to early Chinese art that merges mythology with technical mastery.

Lot 1055Chinese export porcelain bowl and dish adorned with Arabic calligraphy. These wares reflect a fascinating chapter in global trade, when Chinese artisans produced porcelain specifically for Arabic markets across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Their elegant shapes and fine glazes are characteristic of Chinese porcelain at its height, yet the Arabic inscriptions reveal a deliberate cultural dialogue proof of artistic exchange in the modern era.

Lot 1075the Chinese gold sycee ingot introduces a different dimension of material culture. Traditionally cast in boat-like forms, sycees were used not as minted coins but as units of weight-based currency, valued for their purity and measured in taels. Each one was unique, shaped by the hand of a goldsmith and authenticated by local examiners. Beyond its economic function, the sycee came to symbolise prosperity and good fortune, a meaning that continues in Chinese tradition today.

Lot 1104comes from the Himalayan region, the repoussé gilt copper mandorla offers a striking example of Nepalese devotional artistry. Executed through the demanding repoussé technique, this example showcases the exceptional skill of Nepalese metalworkers, who combined religious devotion with meticulous craftsmanship. Even in its detached form, the mandorla retains a sense of reverence and energy, making it a captivating addition for collectors interested in Buddhist iconography or Himalayan art.

Lot 1111The Tibetan parcel-gilt silver figure of Chakrasamvara, an important tantric deity in Buddhism. The sculpture's refined metalwork, accented with areas of parcel gilding, reveals the deep care and ritual significance invested in its creation. Chakrasamvara embodies the union of wisdom and compassion, and figures such as this would have been used in meditation and ceremonial practice.

Lot 1156A Japanese netsuke of a workman carrying a rice bale by Morita Soko, shifts the focus to the intimate and the everyday. Netsuke, once practical toggles for securing personal items, evolved into miniature sculptures admired for their charm and precision. This example honours the dignity of labour, capturing a moment of daily life with sensitivity and character.

Together, these six objects showcase the rich diversity of Asian artistic heritage. Their stories, materials, and symbolism create a narrative that elevates this exhibition beyond a simple display of artifacts. Instead, they offer collectors the chance to acquire pieces that embody culture, history, and the enduring human desire to create meaning through art.

Apollo Art Auctions

Live Bidding Begins: December 6, 2025 - 10 AM GMT

Location: London

www.apolloauctions.com