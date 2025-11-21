HIGHLIGHTS

88,000 metres of diamond drilling underway at Odienné with four rigs currently operating and two additional rigs arriving in December.

Focus is on advancing BBM, Charger, and Empire toward resource estimates, while accelerating greenfield discovery.

Multiple new greenfield targets identified, with infill geochemistry program underway ahead of discovery drilling.

Details on up to 15,000 metres of additional drilling will be provided in a subsequent update.

Strike-extension drilling underway at Charger; first results expected before year end.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details on its 88,000-metre diamond drill program now underway at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. This extensive program, part of Awalé's systematic district-scale exploration strategy, is designed to advance the BBM, Charger, and Empire targets toward an initial resource, while continuing greenfield exploration across priority targets in the Odienné East and Odienné West permits (see Project Schedule in Figure 2).

"We are very proud to begin this next, transformative phase at Odienné," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources. "This 88,000-metre joint venture campaign is our largest to date and marks the culmination of three years of systematic groundwork and continual success at the drill bit.

"With four rigs turning and two more arriving in December, we are rapidly expanding our understanding of this emerging gold and copper district. Our objective is very clear: advance BBM, Charger, and Empire toward resource definition and a preliminary economic assessment, while continuing to make new discoveries that support a Tier-1-scale district."

Objective for the Targets

Charger : Strike-extension drilling targeting a second demagnetized zone to the southwest of the current drill area. Initial infill drilling aims to bring Charger to an inferred resource down to 400m vertical metres, with step-down drilling planned to test continuity at depth.

: Strike-extension drilling targeting a second demagnetized zone to the southwest of the current drill area. Initial infill drilling aims to bring Charger to an inferred resource down to 400m vertical metres, with step-down drilling planned to test continuity at depth. BBM : Infill and step-down drilling to support an initial resource estimate and expand known mineralization at depth.

: Infill and step-down drilling to support an initial resource estimate and expand known mineralization at depth. Empire : Initial resource drilling to bring Empire to an inferred resource before further expansion and resource development drilling both down-plunge and along strike. Rigs will be shifted to Empire after completion of resource development drilling at BBM.

: Initial resource drilling to bring Empire to an inferred resource before further expansion and resource development drilling both down-plunge and along strike. Rigs will be shifted to Empire after completion of resource development drilling at BBM. Greenfield and Discovery Expansion targets: An initial 9,000 metres of drilling assigned to high-priority targets: A total of thirteen (13) new geochemistry and geophysical targets (see Figure 3) have been identified which will be layered with geophysics including the recent airborne gravity gradient (AGG) survey to develop high-priority greenfield targets. Termite-mound and soil geochemistry programs will increase target resolution from 400 x 50m to 200 x 50m sample spacing. Deeper step-down and along-strike drilling will continue at BBM, Charger, and Empire with the aim of expanding resource inventory post-delivery of a PEA in Q3 2026.

Link to All Figures

Table 1: Drill Metres by Target and Quarter - Total of 88,700 metres

Target Program 2025 2026 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 BBM Resource 4,250 8,200





Resource PFS



8,900 8,900 10,200 Exploration - Underground Potential



7,300



Charger Resource 7,000







Resource PFS Deep Drill

9,200





Exploration 4,200







Empire Resource 1,300







Resource PFS





5,500

Exploration



7,000



New Targets Exploration 4,500 2,250







Total 21,250 19,650 23,200 14,400 10,200

Note: Drill metres presented in Table 1 are approximate and subject to change.

Program Scope and Objectives

The 88,000-metre program is the most significant phase of drilling undertaken across the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV") permits to date, covering multiple mineralized corridors within the Odienné district (see Table 1 for planned program details - type of drilling, planned metres, and timing). With up to six rigs operating by December, Awalé expects initial results from Charger by year end, followed by a steady flow of results throughout the 2026 field season, which runs through to August 2026.

Q4 2025 - Resource Definition Drilling

Q4 drilling is primarily focused on resource development for the initial mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Q1 2026 - Discovery Drilling

In Q1 2026, the program shifts to greenfield and discovery expansion drilling. Recently completed AGG data is now being integrated with extensive new termite-mound geochemistry to refine and prioritize greenfield discovery targets.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

m Metres km Kilometres MRE Mineral resource estimate PEA Preliminary economic assessment PFS Prefeasibility study

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, propose, potential, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, timing and extent of planned drilling, expectations to achieve a first mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, advancing towards a pre-feasibility study, potential for new discoveries, timing for providing assay results, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of the proposed drilling programs, the number of drilling rigs on site, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected and that the proposed drilling program will proceed as planned. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275410

SOURCE: Awale Resources Ltd.