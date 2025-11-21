Anzeige
WKN: A1C6JV | ISIN: DK0060252690
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 13:13
101,10 Euro
+3,40 % +3,32
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2025
Pandora A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Pandora A/S owns a total of 3,953,553 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 3,953,553), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
biazi@pandora.net

ADAM FUGLSANG
Director, Investor Relations
+45 6167 7425
adfug@pandora.net		Corporate Communications
JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

