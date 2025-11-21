Anzeige
21.11.2025
WKN: 257275 | ISIN: US1143401024
Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results, Ended September 30, 2025

  • Q4'25 reported revenue growth of 6% year over year and 4% on an organic basis
  • FY'25 reported revenue growth of 4% and 3% on an organic basis
  • FY'25 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 310 basis points versus last year
  • FY'26 organic revenue growth expected to be 3% to 5% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.




Quarter Ended



Year Ended


Dollars in millions, except per share data


September 30,



September 30,






September 30,



September 30,







2025



2024(1)



Change



2025



2024(1)



Change


Revenue from Continuing Operations


$

159



$

151




6 %



$

594



$

573




4 %


Organic growth









4 %










3 %


Sample Management Solutions


$

86



$

85




2 %



$

325



$

319




2 %


Multiomics


$

73



$

66




11 %



$

269



$

255




6 %





















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

1.11



$

(0.04)




NM



$

0.52



$

(0.46)




NM


Diluted EPS Total


$

1.02



$

(0.14)




NM



$

(1.30)



$

(3.10)




58 %





















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.21



$

0.19




8 %



$

0.51



$

0.48




8 %


Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations


$

21



$

16




29 %



$

66



$

46




44 %


Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



13.0

%



10.7

%







11.2

%



8.0

%






(1)

Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in this release.

Management Comments
 "Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Azenta. We achieved 3% core revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion," said John Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We simplified our organization, made significant progress enabled by the Azenta Business System, and strengthened our execution, which is driving measurable improvements in quality, delivery, and productivity."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We enter fiscal 2026 in a healthier position, with a more streamlined and accountable structure, with sharper focus on the customer, and growing momentum across the business. We expect core growth between 3% and 5%, approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and higher free cash flow generation."?

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $159 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, grew 4% year over year, mainly attributable to higher revenue in Multiomics.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $86 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue was flat, mainly driven by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems, offset by higher revenue in Clinical Biostores, Automated Stores, Consumables and Instruments, and Sample Storage.
  • Multiomics revenue was $73 million, up 11% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 10% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating income was $2 million. Operating margin was 1.2%, an improvement of 430 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.4%, flat year over year, reflecting continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions, offset by higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment.
    • Operating expenses were $70 million, down 4% year over year, primarily driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower transformation and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher research and development costs.
  • Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $6 million in the prior year period.
  • Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.11 compared to ($0.04) one year ago. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.08). Total diluted EPS was $1.02, compared to ($0.14) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income was $9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, an improvement of 60 basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 46.7%, down 20 basis points year over year, reflecting higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment, partially offset by continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions.
    • Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $65 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.19 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $594 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue increased 3%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange. The year-over-year revenue increase was largely attributable to higher Multiomics revenue.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $325 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue was up 1%, primarily driven by growth in Clinical Biostores, Consumables and Instruments and Sample Storage, partially offset by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems and Automated Stores.
  • Multiomics revenue was $269 million, up 6% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 5% year over year, driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in Sanger sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $27 million. Operating margin was (4.5%), an improvement of 440 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.5%, up 110 basis points year over year, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and improved cost execution.
    • Operating expenses were $297 million, down 3% year over year due to lower research and development costs, lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower restructuring charges, lower merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchases, and lower amortization costs, as well as the impact of intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the prior year.
  • Other income included $19 million of net interest income versus $33 million in the prior year period.
  • Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to ($0.46) in fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.81). Total diluted EPS was ($1.30), compared to ($3.10) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income was $16 million. Adjusted operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 200 basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 46.9%, up 100 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives.
    • Adjusted operating expenses were $263 million, up 1% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $66 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in fiscal 2024.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2025

  • The Company ended fiscal year 2025 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $546 million.
  • Capital expenditures were $8 million in the quarter and $34 million for the full year.

Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2026

  • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.

Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company identified a classification error in previously issued consolidated statements of operations. Certain costs had been incorrectly allocated among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, cost of revenue and research and development expenses were understated and selling, general and administrative expenses were overstated by equal and offsetting amounts. The Company concluded that the error was not material, individually or in the aggregate, to any previously issued financial statements. Accordingly, the Company has corrected the error by revising the consolidated financial statements for all affected prior periods as presented herein. These revisions also reflect the correction of certain other immaterial prior-period errors that had previously been corrected on an out-of-period basis in the periods in which they were identified. Management is evaluating the impact of the classification error on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Further information regarding these revisions will be provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Maria Isabel Cuartas
Manager Investor Relations
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenue













Products


$

48,020



$

47,210



$

173,189



$

173,717


Services



111,172




103,394




420,632




399,731


Total revenue



159,192




150,604




593,821




573,448


Cost of revenue













Products



26,287




28,281




94,894




105,446


Services



60,631




53,836




228,647




213,380


Total cost of revenue



86,918




82,117




323,541




318,826


Gross profit



72,274




68,487




270,280




254,622


Operating expenses













Research and development



8,258




7,539




30,390




31,524


Selling, general and administrative



61,709




64,734




261,563




262,958


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




-




-




4,658


Restructuring charges



406




851




5,171




6,766


Total operating expenses



70,373




73,124




297,124




305,906


Operating income (loss)



1,901




(4,637)




(26,844)




(51,284)


Other income (expense)













Interest income, net



5,019




5,532




18,779




32,891


Other income (expense), net



(620)




(604)




922




(732)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



6,300




291




(7,143)




(19,125)


Income tax (benefit) expense



(44,553)




2,036




(30,801)




5,241


Income (loss) from continuing operations



50,853




(1,745)




23,658




(24,366)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(3,716)




(4,894)




(83,161)




(140,531)


Net income (loss)


$

47,137



$

(6,639)



$

(59,503)



$

(164,897)


Basic net income (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

1.11



$

(0.04)



$

0.52



$

(0.46)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.08)




(0.10)




(1.82)




(2.64)


Net income (loss) per share


$

1.03



$

(0.14)



$

(1.30)



$

(3.10)


Diluted net income (loss) per share:















Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

1.11



$

(0.04)



$

0.52



$

(0.46)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.08)




(0.10)




(1.81)




(2.64)


Diluted net income (loss) per share


$

1.02



$

(0.14)



$

(1.30)



$

(3.10)


Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:















Basic



45,833




48,079




45,743




53,175


Diluted



45,994




48,079




45,896




53,175


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




September 30,



September 30,




2025



2024











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

279,783



$

280,030


Short-term marketable securities



61,137




151,162


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,649 and $5,349, respectively)



142,181




154,172


Inventories



74,956




71,320


Short-term restricted cash



2,359




2,069


Refundable income taxes



9,728




23,866


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



64,660




51,360


Current assets held for sale



74,830




99,052


Total current assets



709,634




833,031


Property, plant and equipment, net



153,954




155,622


Long-term marketable securities



201,585




49,454


Long-term deferred tax assets



726




837


Operating lease right-of-use assets



54,048




60,406


Goodwill



702,395




691,409


Intangible assets, net



101,814




125,042


Long term income taxes receivable



45,600




-


Other assets



6,115




10,670


Noncurrent assets held for sale



80,983




173,794


Total assets


$

2,056,854



$

2,100,265


Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

37,722



$

33,344


Deferred revenue



32,569




30,493


Derivative liability



33,420




1,915


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



4,713




5,213


Accrued compensation and benefits



35,799




29,216


Accrued customer deposits



26,499




22,324


Accrued income taxes payable



9,416




9,085


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



30,268




44,443


Current liabilities held for sale



29,563




30,050


Total current liabilities



239,969




206,083


Long-term deferred tax liabilities



19,046




18,184


Long-term operating lease liabilities



51,244




56,683


Other long-term liabilities



10,140




9,272


Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



13,209




42,196


Total liabilities



333,608




332,418











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,320,848 shares issued
and 45,858,979 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, 59,031,953 shares issued
and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



594




590


Additional paid-in capital



529,605




505,958


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,213)




(13,464)


Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)




(200,956)


Retained earnings



1,416,216




1,475,719


Total stockholders' equity



1,723,246




1,767,847


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,056,854



$

2,100,265


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)




Year Ended




September 30,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss


$

(59,503)



$

(164,897)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



61,209




90,744


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




115,975


Loss on assets held for sale



97,139




-


Property, plant and equipment and other asset write-offs



3,478




4,430


Inventory write-downs



-




3,290


Other non-cash charges related to restructuring and transformation



-




4,317


Stock-based compensation



20,881




14,467


Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(1,578)




(6,032)


Deferred income taxes



(27,152)




(16,072)


Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



711




296


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



21,039




(11,589)


Inventories



(3,966)




15,896


Accounts payable



1,037




9,196


Deferred revenue



1,641




(3,558)


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(435)




(684)


Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



6,607




(2,754)


Long term income taxes receivable



(45,600)




-


Other assets and liabilities



(3,327)




(3,282)


Net cash provided by operating activities



72,181




49,743


Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(33,857)




(37,392)


Purchases of marketable securities and other investments



(451,409)




(405,575)


Sales and maturities of marketable securities



389,452




666,230


Proceeds from other investment



2,130




-


Net investment hedge settlement



3,223




1,476


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(90,461)




224,739


Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock



2,770




3,279


Payments of finance leases



(985)




(783)


Share repurchases



-




(661,703)


Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(9,591)




(659,207)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



3,566




21,670


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(24,305)




(363,055)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990




684,045


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

296,685



$

320,990


Supplemental disclosures:









Cash paid for income taxes, net


$

6,568




2,704


Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,693




2,767


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations


$

279,783



$

280,030


Cash included in current assets held for sale



13,206




30,899


Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,359




2,069


Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



1,337




7,992


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows


$

296,685



$

320,990


Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



Quarter Ended




September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025(*)



September 30, 2024(*)







per diluted






per diluted






per diluted


Dollars in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share



$



share


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$

50,853



$

1.11



$

(331)



$

(0.01)



$

(1,745)



$

(0.04)


Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



2,088




0.05




2,068




0.05




2,096




0.04


Amortization of other intangible assets



3,977




0.09




4,123




0.09




4,842




0.10


Transformation costs(1)



634




0.01




1,542




0.03




4,568




0.10


Restructuring charges



406




0.01




754




0.02




851




0.02


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



87




0.00




58




0.00




52




0.00


Tax adjustments(3)



(46,160)




(1.00)




-




-




259




0.01


Tax effect of adjustments



(2,246)




(0.05)




(534)




(0.01)




(1,576)




(0.03)


Other Adjustments



-




-




38




0.00




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

9,639



$

0.21



$

7,718



$

0.17



$

9,347



$

0.19


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



3,901




0.08




3,045




0.07




1,649




0.03


Tax rate



17

%



-




17

%



-




14

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,238




0.07




2,536




0.06




1,418




0.03


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

12,877



$

0.28



$

10,254



$

0.22



$

10,765



$

0.22





















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







45,994








45,780








48,079




Year Ended




September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)







per diluted






per diluted


Dollars in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$

23,658



$

0.52



$

(24,366)



$

(0.46)


Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



7,965




0.17




8,066




0.15


Amortization of other intangible assets



16,475




0.36




20,496




0.39


Transformation costs(1)



10,405




0.23




9,879




0.19


Restructuring charges



5,171




0.11




6,766




0.13


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




-




4,658




0.09


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,403




0.05




4,874




0.09


Investment income(3)



(2,130)




(0.05)




-




-


Tax adjustments(4)



(38,860)




(0.85)




3,638




0.07


Tax effect of adjustments



(1,675)




(0.04)




(8,668)




(0.16)


Other special charges



38




0.00




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

23,450



$

0.51



$

25,343



$

0.48


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



19,849




0.43




13,750




0.26


Tax rate



17

%



-




14

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



16,475




0.36




11,825




0.22


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

39,925



$

0.87



$

37,168



$

0.70















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-




45,896




-




53,175




(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.

(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries, that is excluded from non-GAAP results.



Quarter Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)


GAAP net income (loss)


$

47,137



$

(47,984)



$

(6,639)



$

(59,503)



$

(164,897)


Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(3,716)




(47,653)




(4,894)




(83,161)




(140,531)


GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



50,853




(331)




(1,745)




23,658




(24,366)


Adjustments:
















Interest income, net



(5,019)




(4,973)




(5,532)




(18,779)




(32,891)


Income tax expense



(44,553)




2,635




2,036




(30,801)




5,241


Depreciation



8,338




8,399




7,275




32,033




29,691


Amortization of completed technology



2,088




2,068




2,096




7,965




8,066


Amortization of other intangible assets



3,977




4,123




4,842




16,475




20,496


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

15,684



$

11,921



$

8,972



$

30,551



$

6,237




Quarter Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

15,684



$

11,921



$

8,972



$

30,551



$

6,237


Adjustments:
















Stock-based compensation



3,901




3,045




1,649




19,849




13,750


Restructuring charges



406




754




851




5,171




6,766


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




-




-




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



87




58




52




2,403




4,874


Transformation costs(2)



634




1,542




4,568




10,405




9,879


Investment Income(3)



-




-




-




(2,130)




-


Other adjustments



-




38




-




34




-


Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

20,712



$

17,358



$

16,092



$

66,283



$

46,164




(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.



Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025(*)



September 30, 2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

72,274




45.4

%


$

66,404




46.2

%


$

68,487




45.5

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



2,088




1.3

%



2,068




1.4

%



2,096




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



-




-

%



145




0.1

%

Other adjustments



-




-

%



25




0.0

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

74,362




46.7

%


$

68,497




47.6

%


$

70,728




47.0

%



Year Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

270,280




45.5

%


$

254,622




44.4

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



7,965




1.3

%



8,066




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



377




0.1

%

Other adjustment



18




0.0

%



(20)




(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

278,315




46.9

%


$

263,045




45.9

%



(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

41,175




47.9

%


$

40,178




51.8

%


$

38,992




46.1

%


$

31,094




42.5

%


$

26,222




39.6

%


$

29,476




44.7

%

Adjustments:









































Amortization of completed technology



1,226




1.4

%



1,208




1.6

%



1,056




1.2

%



862




1.2

%



860




1.3

%



1,040




1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



25




0.0

%



145




0.2

%



-




-




-




-




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

42,401




49.3

%


$

41,411




53.4

%


$

40,193




47.5

%


$

31,956




43.7

%


$

27,082




40.9

%


$

30,516




46.2

%



Total Segments




Quarter Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

72,274




45.4

%


$

66,400




46.2

%


$

68,487




45.5

%

Adjustments:






















Amortization of completed technology



2,088




1.3

%



2,068




1.4

%



2,096




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



25




0.0

%



145




0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

74,362




46.7

%


$

68,493




47.6

%


$

70,728




47.0

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Year Ended



Year Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

156,645




48.3

%


$

141,447




44.4

%


$

113,635




42.2

%


$

113,175




44.5

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



4,522




1.4

%



3,909




1.2

%



3,443




1.3

%



4,157




1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



377




0.1

%



-




-




-




-


Other adjustment



26




0.0

%



(10)




(0.0)

%



(8)




(0.0)

%



(10)




(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

161,245




49.7

%


$

145,723




45.7

%


$

117,070




43.5

%


$

117,322




46.1

%



Total Segments




Year Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)


GAAP gross profit


$

270,280




45.5

%


$

254,622




44.4

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



7,965




1.3

%



8,066




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



377




0.1

%

Other adjustment



18




0.0

%



(20)




(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

278,315




46.9

%


$

263,045




45.9

%



(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

8,015



$

9,323



$

7,503



$

(1,029)



$

(4,818)



$

(2,009)


Adjustments:













.








.


Amortization of completed technology



1,226




1,208




1,056




862




860




1,040


Transformation costs(1)



(57)




168




163




-




-




-


Other adjustment



42




38




-




31




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

9,226



$

10,737



$

8,722



$

(136)



$

(3,958)



$

(969)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




September 30,



June
30,



September 30,



September 30,



June
30,



September 30,



September 30,



June
30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

6,986



$

4,505



$

5,494



$

(5,085)



$

(6,355)



$

(10,131)



$

1,901



$

(1,850)



$

(4,637)


Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



2,088




2,068




2,096




-




-




-




2,088




2,068




2,096


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




-




-




3,977




4,123




4,842




3,977




4,123




4,842


Transformation costs(1)



(57)




168




163




691




1,374




4,405




634




1,542




4,568


Restructuring charges



-




-




-




406




754




851




406




754




851


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




-




87




58




52




87




58




52


Other adjustment



73




38




-




(73)




-




-




-




38




-


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

9,090



$

6,779



$

7,753



$

3



$

(46)



$

19



$

9,093



$

6,733



$

7,772




Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Year Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

20,124



$

6,647



$

(15,414)



$

(11,893)


Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



4,522




3,909




3,443




4,157


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




155




-




-


Transformation costs(1)



2,820




395




-




-


Other adjustments



84




-




34




3


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

27,550



$

11,106



$

(11,937)



$

(7,733)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

4,710



$

(5,246)



$

(31,554)



$

(46,038)



$

(26,844)



$

(51,284)


Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



7,965




8,066




-




-




7,965




8,066


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




155




16,475




20,341




16,475




20,496


Transformation costs(1)



2,820




395




7,585




9,484




10,405




9,879


Restructuring charges



-




-




5,171




6,766




5,171




6,766


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




-




-




4,658




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




2,403




4,874




2,403




4,874


Other adjustments



118




3




(84)




(24)




34




(21)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

15,613



$

3,373



$

(4)



$

61



$

15,609



$

3,434




(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




September 30,



September 30,






September 30,



September 30,






September 30,



September 30,





Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

86



$

85




2

%


$

73



$

66




11

%


$

159



$

151




6

%

Currency exchange rates



(1)




-




(2)

%



(1)




-




(1)

%



(2)




-




(2)

%

Organic revenue


$

85



$

85




0

%


$

72



$

66




10

%


$

157



$

151




4

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended




September 30,



September 30,






September 30,



September 30,






September 30,



September 30,





Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

325



$

319




2

%


$

269



$

255




6

%


$

594



$

573




4

%

Currency exchange rates



(3)




-




(1)

%



(1)




-




(0)

%



(4)




-




(1)

%

Organic revenue


$

322



$

319




1

%


$

268



$

255




5

%


$

590



$

573




3

%

SOURCE Azenta

