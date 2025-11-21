Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results, Ended September 30, 2025

Q4'25 reported revenue growth of 6% year over year and 4% on an organic basis

FY'25 reported revenue growth of 4% and 3% on an organic basis

FY'25 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 310 basis points versus last year

FY'26 organic revenue growth expected to be 3% to 5% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.







Quarter Ended



Year Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,











2025



2024(1)



Change



2025



2024(1)



Change

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 159



$ 151





6 %



$ 594



$ 573





4 %

Organic growth















4 %

















3 %

Sample Management Solutions

$ 86



$ 85





2 %



$ 325



$ 319





2 %

Multiomics

$ 73



$ 66





11 %



$ 269



$ 255





6 %







































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 1.11



$ (0.04)





NM



$ 0.52



$ (0.46)





NM

Diluted EPS Total

$ 1.02



$ (0.14)





NM



$ (1.30)



$ (3.10)





58 %







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.21



$ 0.19





8 %



$ 0.51



$ 0.48





8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 21



$ 16





29 %



$ 66



$ 46





44 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



13.0 %



10.7 %











11.2 %



8.0 %











(1) Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in this release.

Management Comments

"Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Azenta. We achieved 3% core revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion," said John Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We simplified our organization, made significant progress enabled by the Azenta Business System, and strengthened our execution, which is driving measurable improvements in quality, delivery, and productivity."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We enter fiscal 2026 in a healthier position, with a more streamlined and accountable structure, with sharper focus on the customer, and growing momentum across the business. We expect core growth between 3% and 5%, approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and higher free cash flow generation."?

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $159 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, grew 4% year over year, mainly attributable to higher revenue in Multiomics.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $86 million, up 2% year over year. Organic revenue was flat, mainly driven by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems, offset by higher revenue in Clinical Biostores, Automated Stores, Consumables and Instruments, and Sample Storage.

Multiomics revenue was $73 million, up 11% year over year. Organic revenue grew 10% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating income was $2 million. Operating margin was 1.2%, an improvement of 430 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.4%, flat year over year, reflecting continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions, offset by higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment. Operating expenses were $70 million, down 4% year over year, primarily driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower transformation and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher research and development costs.

Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $6 million in the prior year period.

Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.11 compared to ($0.04) one year ago. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.08). Total diluted EPS was $1.02, compared to ($0.14) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, an improvement of 60 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 46.7%, down 20 basis points year over year, reflecting higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment, partially offset by continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions. Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $65 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.19 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $594 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue increased 3%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange. The year-over-year revenue increase was largely attributable to higher Multiomics revenue.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $325 million, up 2% year over year. Organic revenue was up 1%, primarily driven by growth in Clinical Biostores, Consumables and Instruments and Sample Storage, partially offset by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems and Automated Stores.

Multiomics revenue was $269 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue grew 5% year over year, driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in Sanger sequencing and Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $27 million. Operating margin was (4.5%), an improvement of 440 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.5%, up 110 basis points year over year, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and improved cost execution. Operating expenses were $297 million, down 3% year over year due to lower research and development costs, lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower restructuring charges, lower merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchases, and lower amortization costs, as well as the impact of intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the prior year.

Other income included $19 million of net interest income versus $33 million in the prior year period.

Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to ($0.46) in fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.81). Total diluted EPS was ($1.30), compared to ($3.10) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $16 million. Adjusted operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 200 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 46.9%, up 100 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses were $263 million, up 1% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $66 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in fiscal 2024.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2025

The Company ended fiscal year 2025 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $546 million.

Capital expenditures were $8 million in the quarter and $34 million for the full year.

Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2026

Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.

Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company identified a classification error in previously issued consolidated statements of operations. Certain costs had been incorrectly allocated among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, cost of revenue and research and development expenses were understated and selling, general and administrative expenses were overstated by equal and offsetting amounts. The Company concluded that the error was not material, individually or in the aggregate, to any previously issued financial statements. Accordingly, the Company has corrected the error by revising the consolidated financial statements for all affected prior periods as presented herein. These revisions also reflect the correction of certain other immaterial prior-period errors that had previously been corrected on an out-of-period basis in the periods in which they were identified. Management is evaluating the impact of the classification error on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Further information regarding these revisions will be provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue























Products

$ 48,020



$ 47,210



$ 173,189



$ 173,717

Services



111,172





103,394





420,632





399,731

Total revenue



159,192





150,604





593,821





573,448

Cost of revenue























Products



26,287





28,281





94,894





105,446

Services



60,631





53,836





228,647





213,380

Total cost of revenue



86,918





82,117





323,541





318,826

Gross profit



72,274





68,487





270,280





254,622

Operating expenses























Research and development



8,258





7,539





30,390





31,524

Selling, general and administrative



61,709





64,734





261,563





262,958

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





-





-





4,658

Restructuring charges



406





851





5,171





6,766

Total operating expenses



70,373





73,124





297,124





305,906

Operating income (loss)



1,901





(4,637)





(26,844)





(51,284)

Other income (expense)























Interest income, net



5,019





5,532





18,779





32,891

Other income (expense), net



(620)





(604)





922





(732)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



6,300





291





(7,143)





(19,125)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(44,553)





2,036





(30,801)





5,241

Income (loss) from continuing operations



50,853





(1,745)





23,658





(24,366)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(3,716)





(4,894)





(83,161)





(140,531)

Net income (loss)

$ 47,137



$ (6,639)



$ (59,503)



$ (164,897)

Basic net income (loss) per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.11



$ (0.04)



$ 0.52



$ (0.46)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.08)





(0.10)





(1.82)





(2.64)

Net income (loss) per share

$ 1.03



$ (0.14)



$ (1.30)



$ (3.10)

Diluted net income (loss) per share:



























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.11



$ (0.04)



$ 0.52



$ (0.46)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.08)





(0.10)





(1.81)





(2.64)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 1.02



$ (0.14)



$ (1.30)



$ (3.10)

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:



























Basic



45,833





48,079





45,743





53,175

Diluted



45,994





48,079





45,896





53,175



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



















Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 279,783



$ 280,030

Short-term marketable securities



61,137





151,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,649 and $5,349, respectively)



142,181





154,172

Inventories



74,956





71,320

Short-term restricted cash



2,359





2,069

Refundable income taxes



9,728





23,866

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



64,660





51,360

Current assets held for sale



74,830





99,052

Total current assets



709,634





833,031

Property, plant and equipment, net



153,954





155,622

Long-term marketable securities



201,585





49,454

Long-term deferred tax assets



726





837

Operating lease right-of-use assets



54,048





60,406

Goodwill



702,395





691,409

Intangible assets, net



101,814





125,042

Long term income taxes receivable



45,600





-

Other assets



6,115





10,670

Noncurrent assets held for sale



80,983





173,794

Total assets

$ 2,056,854



$ 2,100,265

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 37,722



$ 33,344

Deferred revenue



32,569





30,493

Derivative liability



33,420





1,915

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



4,713





5,213

Accrued compensation and benefits



35,799





29,216

Accrued customer deposits



26,499





22,324

Accrued income taxes payable



9,416





9,085

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



30,268





44,443

Current liabilities held for sale



29,563





30,050

Total current liabilities



239,969





206,083

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



19,046





18,184

Long-term operating lease liabilities



51,244





56,683

Other long-term liabilities



10,140





9,272

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



13,209





42,196

Total liabilities



333,608





332,418



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,320,848 shares issued

and 45,858,979 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, 59,031,953 shares issued

and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



594





590

Additional paid-in capital



529,605





505,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,213)





(13,464)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,416,216





1,475,719

Total stockholders' equity



1,723,246





1,767,847

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,056,854



$ 2,100,265



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)





Year Ended





September 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (59,503)



$ (164,897)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



61,209





90,744

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





115,975

Loss on assets held for sale



97,139





-

Property, plant and equipment and other asset write-offs



3,478





4,430

Inventory write-downs



-





3,290

Other non-cash charges related to restructuring and transformation



-





4,317

Stock-based compensation



20,881





14,467

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(1,578)





(6,032)

Deferred income taxes



(27,152)





(16,072)

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



711





296

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



21,039





(11,589)

Inventories



(3,966)





15,896

Accounts payable



1,037





9,196

Deferred revenue



1,641





(3,558)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(435)





(684)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



6,607





(2,754)

Long term income taxes receivable



(45,600)





-

Other assets and liabilities



(3,327)





(3,282)

Net cash provided by operating activities



72,181





49,743

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(33,857)





(37,392)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments



(451,409)





(405,575)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



389,452





666,230

Proceeds from other investment



2,130





-

Net investment hedge settlement



3,223





1,476

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(90,461)





224,739

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



2,770





3,279

Payments of finance leases



(985)





(783)

Share repurchases



-





(661,703)

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(9,591)





(659,207)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



3,566





21,670

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(24,305)





(363,055)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990





684,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 296,685



$ 320,990

Supplemental disclosures:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 6,568





2,704

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,693





2,767

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 279,783



$ 280,030

Cash included in current assets held for sale



13,206





30,899

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,359





2,069

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



1,337





7,992

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 296,685



$ 320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended





September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025(*)



September 30, 2024(*)











per diluted









per diluted









per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 50,853



$ 1.11



$ (331)



$ (0.01)



$ (1,745)



$ (0.04)

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





0.05





2,068





0.05





2,096





0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,977





0.09





4,123





0.09





4,842





0.10

Transformation costs(1)



634





0.01





1,542





0.03





4,568





0.10

Restructuring charges



406





0.01





754





0.02





851





0.02

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



87





0.00





58





0.00





52





0.00

Tax adjustments(3)



(46,160)





(1.00)





-





-





259





0.01

Tax effect of adjustments



(2,246)





(0.05)





(534)





(0.01)





(1,576)





(0.03)

Other Adjustments



-





-





38





0.00





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 9,639



$ 0.21



$ 7,718



$ 0.17



$ 9,347



$ 0.19

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



3,901





0.08





3,045





0.07





1,649





0.03

Tax rate



17 %



-





17 %



-





14 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,238





0.07





2,536





0.06





1,418





0.03

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 12,877



$ 0.28



$ 10,254



$ 0.22



$ 10,765



$ 0.22







































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











45,994













45,780













48,079







Year Ended





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)











per diluted









per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 23,658



$ 0.52



$ (24,366)



$ (0.46)

Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



7,965





0.17





8,066





0.15

Amortization of other intangible assets



16,475





0.36





20,496





0.39

Transformation costs(1)



10,405





0.23





9,879





0.19

Restructuring charges



5,171





0.11





6,766





0.13

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





-





4,658





0.09

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,403





0.05





4,874





0.09

Investment income(3)



(2,130)





(0.05)





-





-

Tax adjustments(4)



(38,860)





(0.85)





3,638





0.07

Tax effect of adjustments



(1,675)





(0.04)





(8,668)





(0.16)

Other special charges



38





0.00





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 23,450



$ 0.51



$ 25,343



$ 0.48

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



19,849





0.43





13,750





0.26

Tax rate



17 %



-





14 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



16,475





0.36





11,825





0.22

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 39,925



$ 0.87



$ 37,168



$ 0.70



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,896





-





53,175







(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. (4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries, that is excluded from non-GAAP results.





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)

GAAP net income (loss)

$ 47,137



$ (47,984)



$ (6,639)



$ (59,503)



$ (164,897)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(3,716)





(47,653)





(4,894)





(83,161)





(140,531)

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



50,853





(331)





(1,745)





23,658





(24,366)

Adjustments:





























Interest income, net



(5,019)





(4,973)





(5,532)





(18,779)





(32,891)

Income tax expense



(44,553)





2,635





2,036





(30,801)





5,241

Depreciation



8,338





8,399





7,275





32,033





29,691

Amortization of completed technology



2,088





2,068





2,096





7,965





8,066

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,977





4,123





4,842





16,475





20,496

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 15,684



$ 11,921



$ 8,972



$ 30,551



$ 6,237







Quarter Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 15,684



$ 11,921



$ 8,972



$ 30,551



$ 6,237

Adjustments:





























Stock-based compensation



3,901





3,045





1,649





19,849





13,750

Restructuring charges



406





754





851





5,171





6,766

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





-





-





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



87





58





52





2,403





4,874

Transformation costs(2)



634





1,542





4,568





10,405





9,879

Investment Income(3)



-





-





-





(2,130)





-

Other adjustments



-





38





-





34





-

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 20,712



$ 17,358



$ 16,092



$ 66,283



$ 46,164







(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025(*)



September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 72,274





45.4 %

$ 66,404





46.2 %

$ 68,487





45.5 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





1.3 %



2,068





1.4 %



2,096





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



-





- %



145





0.1 % Other adjustments



-





- %



25





0.0 %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 74,362





46.7 %

$ 68,497





47.6 %

$ 70,728





47.0 %





Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 270,280





45.5 %

$ 254,622





44.4 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



7,965





1.3 %



8,066





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



377





0.1 % Other adjustment



18





0.0 %



(20)





(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 278,315





46.9 %

$ 263,045





45.9 %





(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 41,175





47.9 %

$ 40,178





51.8 %

$ 38,992





46.1 %

$ 31,094





42.5 %

$ 26,222





39.6 %

$ 29,476





44.7 % Adjustments:















































































Amortization of completed technology



1,226





1.4 %



1,208





1.6 %



1,056





1.2 %



862





1.2 %



860





1.3 %



1,040





1.6 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



25





0.0 %



145





0.2 %



-





-





-





-





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 42,401





49.3 %

$ 41,411





53.4 %

$ 40,193





47.5 %

$ 31,956





43.7 %

$ 27,082





40.9 %

$ 30,516





46.2 %





Total Segments





Quarter Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 72,274





45.4 %

$ 66,400





46.2 %

$ 68,487





45.5 % Adjustments:









































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





1.3 %



2,068





1.4 %



2,096





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



25





0.0 %



145





0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 74,362





46.7 %

$ 68,493





47.6 %

$ 70,728





47.0 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Year Ended



Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 156,645





48.3 %

$ 141,447





44.4 %

$ 113,635





42.2 %

$ 113,175





44.5 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



4,522





1.4 %



3,909





1.2 %



3,443





1.3 %



4,157





1.6 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



377





0.1 %



-





-





-





-

Other adjustment



26





0.0 %



(10)





(0.0) %



(8)





(0.0) %



(10)





(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 161,245





49.7 %

$ 145,723





45.7 %

$ 117,070





43.5 %

$ 117,322





46.1 %





Total Segments





Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 270,280





45.5 %

$ 254,622





44.4 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



7,965





1.3 %



8,066





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



377





0.1 % Other adjustment



18





0.0 %



(20)





(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 278,315





46.9 %

$ 263,045





45.9 %





(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 8,015



$ 9,323



$ 7,503



$ (1,029)



$ (4,818)



$ (2,009)

Adjustments:























.













.

Amortization of completed technology



1,226





1,208





1,056





862





860





1,040

Transformation costs(1)



(57)





168





163





-





-





-

Other adjustment



42





38





-





31





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,226



$ 10,737



$ 8,722



$ (136)



$ (3,958)



$ (969)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



June

30,



September 30,



September 30,



June

30,



September 30,



September 30,



June

30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)



2025



2025(*)



2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 6,986



$ 4,505



$ 5,494



$ (5,085)



$ (6,355)



$ (10,131)



$ 1,901



$ (1,850)



$ (4,637)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





2,068





2,096





-





-





-





2,088





2,068





2,096

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





-





-





3,977





4,123





4,842





3,977





4,123





4,842

Transformation costs(1)



(57)





168





163





691





1,374





4,405





634





1,542





4,568

Restructuring charges



-





-





-





406





754





851





406





754





851

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





-





87





58





52





87





58





52

Other adjustment



73





38





-





(73)





-





-





-





38





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,090



$ 6,779



$ 7,753



$ 3



$ (46)



$ 19



$ 9,093



$ 6,733



$ 7,772







Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Year Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 20,124



$ 6,647



$ (15,414)



$ (11,893)

Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



4,522





3,909





3,443





4,157

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





155





-





-

Transformation costs(1)



2,820





395





-





-

Other adjustments



84





-





34





3

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 27,550



$ 11,106



$ (11,937)



$ (7,733)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)



2025



2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 4,710



$ (5,246)



$ (31,554)



$ (46,038)



$ (26,844)



$ (51,284)

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



7,965





8,066





-





-





7,965





8,066

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





155





16,475





20,341





16,475





20,496

Transformation costs(1)



2,820





395





7,585





9,484





10,405





9,879

Restructuring charges



-





-





5,171





6,766





5,171





6,766

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





-





-





4,658





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





2,403





4,874





2,403





4,874

Other adjustments



118





3





(84)





(24)





34





(21)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 15,613



$ 3,373



$ (4)



$ 61



$ 15,609



$ 3,434







(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,







Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 86



$ 85





2 %

$ 73



$ 66





11 %

$ 159



$ 151





6 % Currency exchange rates



(1)





-





(2) %



(1)





-





(1) %



(2)





-





(2) % Organic revenue

$ 85



$ 85





0 %

$ 72



$ 66





10 %

$ 157



$ 151





4 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,







Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 325



$ 319





2 %

$ 269



$ 255





6 %

$ 594



$ 573





4 % Currency exchange rates



(3)





-





(1) %



(1)





-





(0) %



(4)





-





(1) % Organic revenue

$ 322



$ 319





1 %

$ 268



$ 255





5 %

$ 590



$ 573





3 %

SOURCE Azenta